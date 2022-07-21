EVIO, Inc. to Expand Florida Operations to Include Roofing and Restoration Services

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / EVIO, Inc. (OTC:EVIO) subsidiary Coast to Coast Contracting and Consulting ("Coast2Coast") to expand its Florida brand Coast to Coast to include Roofing and Restoration Services.

Coast2Coast has experienced significant traction in its first full month of operations. The residential construction division is completing its first three engagements and is building a strong pipeline of future business. Coast2Coast is keeping its business model simple, focusing on client acquisition, project management and customer service while subcontracting the work to our skilled licensed subcontractors. This model allows the company to scale focusing on growth and profitability while maintaining significant lower operating overhead.

Leveraging our growing brand recognition and successful business model, Coast2Coast has entered into an agreement to expand into Roofing and Restoration Services. Florida is known for unpredictable weather patterns and strong hurricanes resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in roofing damage every year. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation ("DBPR") requires that companies who wish to provide these services have a licensed roofing contractor as part of their organization. As such Coast2Coast has agreed to form a partnership with an experienced roofing contractor, in which Coast2Coast will retain 60% ownership of the new roofing division. A formal entity application is being submitted to the DBPR, this process normally takes six to eight weeks for approval.

William Waldrop, EVIO CEO, commented, "We are very pleased with the preliminary results we are seeing in Florida. The company will continue to evaluate opportunities to scale its business while keeping operational costs at a minimum. This model is allowing the company to continue to reduce debt with the proceeds from the sale of the analytical testing license in Oregon and enter these new businesses with nominal investment not requiring outside capital. At the current time, the company will focus solely on growing both the construction business in the United States and pharmaceutical testing and services in Canada."

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc. ("EVIO") is a diversified holding company, focused on Construction Services and Pharmaceutical Testing. In Florida, the Company offers general contractor services serving the residential and commercial construction industry. In Canada, via its ownership in Keystone, the Company provides pharmaceutical, environmental, stability and analytical testing.

For more information, visit www.evioinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements pertaining to anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, the Company's ability to complete product testing and launch product commercially, the acceptance of product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in Company reports available at www.evioinc.com.

