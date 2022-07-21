Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces that Advisory Board member Mr Hugh Devlin has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and that Raul Farfan will step down as the Company's Executive Director Sustainability.

Prior to this appointment Hugh Devlin was a member of the Company's Advisory Board. Hugh served as an officer in the Royal Marines over a period of some 20 years where he specialized in intelligence, military diplomacy, and international arms control. As a Marine Commando he served on operational tours in various countries and participated in counter terror and counter narcotics operations in Belize and Northern Ireland. On leaving the Marines, Hugh worked in security, land and community relations and operations for mineral exploration companies and went on to become one of the co-founders and an original member of the executive board of Royal Road. Hugh has been involved in establishing innovative and sustainable community development programs in Armenia, Kosovo, Georgia, Turkey and Ethiopia, focused on training and development of workplace skills for local employees and providing opportunities for disadvantaged minority groups. Past experience includes several years as a security and risk consultant specializing in resilience planning, disaster recovery and operational logistics. Hugh is currently employed by the UK Ministry of Defense as a Regional Employer Engagement Director. Hugh is a competent and experienced linguist and a trained negotiator.

"Hugh is a trusted, competent and highly valued member of our team and we very much welcome his appointment and input at Board level. The Board thanks Raul for his valuable contribution and we wish him well with his future endeavors. I am confident the Company will continue to focus its efforts on exceeding the expectations of all stakeholders especially with respect to the performance standards to which it is bound both ethically and under contractual arrangement with communities and post-conflict cooperatives in Colombia and Nicaragua," said Jon Hill, Chairman of the Board.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.



