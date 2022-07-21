Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Wakefield Canada announces the launch of Castrol ON, Castrol's new range of e-Fluids for electric mobility including e-Greases, e-Thermal Fluids, and e-Transmission Fluids. Developed in close collaboration with industry partners including the Jaguar Racing Formula E Team, Castrol ON e-Fluid technologies were tested to the limit on the racetrack before they ever reached the road.

Wakefield Canada Inc. introduces Castrol ON EV fluids to the Canadian market



"Castrol has a long history of innovating and delivering cutting-edge solutions for emerging technologies," said Hasan Zobairi, VP Marketing, Wakefield Canada. "The new Castrol ON range offers OEM partners and consumers a full range of advanced e-Fluids to meet the challenging technical demands of current and future electric vehicles."

Castrol ON: a new era for electric vehicles

Castrol has developed a range of e-Fluids to meet the needs of vehicle manufacturers. The company says two out of three of the world's major manufacturers are using Castrol e-Fluids as the factory-fill. From transmission fluids to greases and thermal fluids, Castrol ON enables electric vehicles to run smoothly, efficiently and stay cool.

"With Castrol ON, we're helping Canada's automotive industry lead the transition to electronic vehicles," says Shannon Spano, VP Sales, Wakefield Canada. "We're deepening partnerships with our customers by bringing world-class Castrol ON EV fluids to the Canadian market."

The new Castrol ON product line-up allows electronic vehicles to go further, faster, longer with greater efficiency, cooler batteries and extended life. The three available e-fluids are:

Castrol ON, e-Greases: Castrol ON, e-Greases play a vital role in maintaining optimum efficiency and extending the life of components.1

Castrol ON, e-Thermal Fluids: Castrol ON, battery e-Thermal Fluids improve thermal management, keeping batteries cooler and at more stable temperatures even in extreme conditions.2

Castrol ON, e-Transmission Fluids: Castrol ON, e-Transmission Fluids deliver enhanced drivetrain protection, improve efficiency, help EVs go further on a single charge and work to extend the overall life of the drivetrain system.3

Castrol's study, Accelerating the EVolution, revealed that collaboration and consumer education is the key to achieving the tipping points to mainstream EV adoption: vehicle price, charge time, range. Castrol supports the EVolution with Castrol ON e-Fluids designed to improve EV performance, efficiency and battery life.

Castrol provides the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. For more information visit castrol.ca .

1 vs mass market EV factory fill fluid 2 vs indirect cooled battery system 3 vs standard EV-transmission fluid

About Wakefield

Wakefield was founded in June 2005, and is a unique Canadian-owned business success story. The company operates a manufacturing & distribution facility in Toronto, Ontario, with distribution centres in Edmonton, Laval, Moncton, Vancouver and Winnipeg-providing a complete, coast-to-coast footprint. Wakefield's brand portfolio includes Castrol premium lubricants as its cornerstone brand and business, along with Wakefield branded lubricants and SuperClean, a line of cleaners and degreasers, for which Wakefield is the exclusive trading partner in Canada. Castrol and Wakefield branded lubricants are made in Canada. Wakefield Canada produces 85-90 percent of lubricant market demand at its Longbranch facility and manages the entire distribution process, right down to the last mile of delivery. Wakefield Canada offers sales, marketing and distribution solutions to more than 5,000 customers including retailers, warehouse distributors, automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket distributors and service providers, OEMs; franchise dealers, heavy-equipment operators, as well as heavy-duty and municipal fleets. Visit wakefieldcanada.ca for more information.

About Castrol:

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® - a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High-Mileage - a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 120,000 km; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants.

