Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Achtung, Kurschance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJTC ISIN: US1724062096 Ticker-Symbol: IQ51 
Tradegate
20.07.22
15:44 Uhr
0,598 Euro
-0,003
-0,42 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINEDIGM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINEDIGM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5780,59316:46
0,5780,59316:46
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2022 | 16:08
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Surpasses Major Milestone With 20 Million Social Media Subscribers and Followers As It Continues To Expand Interest and Engagement Among Enthusiast Fan Bases for Its Channels and Content

Company Generated 552MM Minutes Viewed and 304MM Video Views Across Social Media Platforms during Q1 2022

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming, technology and entertainment company dedicated to serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced that its unwavering approach to this consumer strategy has resulted in its surpassing the 20 million subscriber/follower mark across YouTube and Facebook.

In turn, the company also disclosed that it generated 552MM minutes viewed and a total of 304MM video views on social media during the first quarter of 2022 (January-March).

Remarked Cinedigm Networks EVP & General Manager David Chu, "With our massive reach and engagement on social media, we are now able to leverage our audience on these critical platforms to bring an entirely new level of awareness to our 30 OTT channels."

Chu was a primary architect for the strategy and growth of social video channels for DMR (Digital Media Rights), acquired by Cinedigm earlier this year, and he is now responsible for shepherding Cinedigm's efforts in this arena.

This new milestone is attributed to the company developing its social media presence for marketing and community-building around its OTT brands. By launching social-first channels that leveraged the thousands of TV shows and movies in its library, DMR utilized narrative clips curated around themes ranging from classic anime, horror, Korean drama series, and LGTBQ+ content. Among the company's most successful social video channels is RetroCrush, which initially debuted on YouTube as a destination for classic Japanese anime, and launched one year later as a full OTT brand, including VOD apps available on connected TV, mobile, gaming, smart TVs; on the web; and as a linear channel across several popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms. Today it has more than two million subscribers across YouTube and Facebook, and is one of Cinedigm's most popular channels, along the horror/thriller/action-focused Midnight Pulp (more than one million social media subscribers/followers) and pan-Asian brand AsianCrush (more than 200 million minutes viewed in Q1 2022).

"With digital rights to tens of thousands of titles, we can showcase premium content specifically tailored for each social media platform to create new opportunities to engage fans across Cinedigm's channels," added Chu. "We can also take advantage of the sophisticated targeting mechanisms these social media platforms have to reach new audiences more efficiently."

Cinedigm Corp., Thursday, July 21, 2022, Press release picture

ABOUT?CINEDIGM

For over 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail, and technology companies. Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, across its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint® technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, StockTwits and the Company Website as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti
The Lippin Group
don@lippingroup.com / matt@lippingroup.com

High Touch Investor Relations
Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709284/Cinedigm-Surpasses-Major-Milestone-With-20-Million-Social-Media-Subscribers-and-Followers-As-It-Continues-To-Expand-Interest-and-Engagement-Among-Enthusiast-Fan-Bases-for-Its-Channels-and-Content

CINEDIGM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.