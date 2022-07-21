Screenless Display Market to Reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 23% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Screenless Display Market is Segmented by Type (Visual Image, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface), by Application (Holographic Projection, Head-mounted Display, Head-up Display, Others), by Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computers & Electronics Category.

The global screenless display market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Screenless Display Market

Growing use in the gaming industry, aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the market.

Enhanced wide space availability in comparison to traditional screens, and R&D initiatives will fuel the market growth. Screenless displays allow faster interactive viewing of content with accurate colors, high-resolution images, and a wider angle of view. Moreover, it requires low power and provides higher levels of brightness & contrast.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Auto-4O30/Screenless_Display_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL SCREENLESS DISPLAY MARKET

There is a growing demand for hyper-personalization in user experience in the gaming industry. Visual image displays create images up to any size. These displays elevate the gaming experience by providing virtual 3D gaming without the support of external devices or glasses. The association of motion sensors and actuators with the 3D display system along with the 360-degree corner view take the experience to next level. This is expected to drive the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

The aerospace and defense sector will drive the growth of the global screenless display market in the coming years. The displays provide high-resolution and 3D visualization for the projection of complex aerodynamic structures. The movement and flying motion of airplanes are monitored effectively. Moreover vertical and horizontal views of battlegrounds and remote areas are displayed with imaging techniques. The holographic display improves the virtual understanding and analysis of areas.

Holographic projections contain 3D images that appear to be floating in the air whenever the laser and object beams overlap. Hologram technology is used in the medical industry for projecting complete 3D visualization of internal organs and body parts. This allows doctors to examine diseases and injuries in greater detail leading to effective diagnosis. Moreover, bank notes, identity cards, and credit cards are adopting security holograms. The new generation of holograms offers a host of features like moving displays, individually customized text, and serial numbers making duplication impossible. Such factors will surge the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

The future possibilities of the screenless display market are huge. Companies are investing in extensive R&D initiatives for developing video cameras and glasses that show information to the viewer without the need for screens or projectors. The advent of virtual reality devices with smartphone integration, and rising awareness levels will fuel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Screenless displays provide a better content viewing experience, provide more space, have low power requirements and provide larger portability along with a wider viewing angle. The color offers better brightness and contrast than traditional displays which are attracting consumers. This in turn will boost the growth of the screenless display market during the forecast period.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4O30/screenless-display

SCREENLESS DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the visual image segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing use of holograms for image displays that can be stored on devices and connected to projectors quickly.

Based on application, the holographic projections segment is expected to maintain the lead in the screenless display market share due to increasing demand in the medical industry and the huge popularity of holographic advertisements and promotional events, etc.

Based on the industry vertical, the aerospace and defense segment will grow the highest in the screenless display market share while the BFSI industry will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America specifically the US will witness considerable growth in the screenless display market share due to growing initiatives by key players to produce next-generation screenless display technology and rising investment by government institutions and several organizations.

Get Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Auto-4O30/Screenless_Display

Key Market Players

Avegant Corporation

BAE Systems

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

MicroVision Inc.

Synaptic Incorporated

Seereal Technologies S.A.

Google Inc.

Holoxica Ltd.

Zebra Imaging Inc.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Auto-4O30/Screenless_Display_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Auto-4O30&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

The global Metaverse market size is projected to reach USD 28 Billion by 2028, from 510 USD Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 95% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 95% during 2022-2028. The augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) Market size was valued at USD 14.84 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 454.73 Billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.7%.

size was valued at in 2020 and is projected to reach by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.7%. The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 65.48 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,581.70 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030.

size was valued at in 2020, and is projected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.0% from 2021 to 2030. The global Cloud Gaming market size is projected to reach USD 1169.1 Million by 2027, from USD 133.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021-2027. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Virtual Retinal Display (VRD) market size is estimated to be worth USD 9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 55 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period. The global Cloud Computing market size is projected to reach USD 611170 Million by 2027, from USD 97010 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 29.2% during 2021-2027. In 2020, the global Head-Mounted Display market size was USD 6785.2 Million and it is expected to reach USD 47370 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2027.

size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2021-2027. The global Mixed Reality market size is projected to reach USD 2482.9 Million by 2028, from USD 331.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.7% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.7% during 2022-2028. The global virtual power plant market was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027.

was valued at in 2019 and is projected to reach by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. The global Eye Tracking market size is projected to reach USD 1383.9 Million by 2028, from USD 350.8 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during 2022-2028. The global Virtual Mirror market size is projected to reach USD 26700 Million by 2028, from USD 7021 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2028. The global Visual Computing market size is projected to reach USD 43070 Million by 2028, from USD 14110 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028. The global virtual fitting room market size was estimated at USD 2973.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8501.1 Million in 2028, market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% from 2022 to 2028.

size was estimated at in 2021 and is expected to reach in 2028, market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% from 2022 to 2028. Global E-Sports market size, valued at USD 777.1 Million in 2021 is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over 2022-2028, and reach a valuation of USD 2141.1 Million by the end of the forecast period 2028.

size, valued at in 2021 is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over 2022-2028, and reach a valuation of by the end of the forecast period 2028. The global AR and VR Lens market size is estimated to be worth USD 441.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1006 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.7% during the review period. The global IoT market size is projected to reach USD 74630 Million by 2028, from USD 34250 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2022-2028. The global Gaming market size is projected to reach USD 398950 Million by 2026, from USD 192150 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026.

size is projected to reach by 2026, from in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2021-2026. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Touch Screen Display market size is estimated to be worth USD 70170 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 102740 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Interactive Touch Screen Display market size is estimated to be worth USD 1081 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1546.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the review period. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Retail Touch Screen Display market size is estimated to be worth USD 970.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1165.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period.

size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the review period. The global Virtual Reality Headsets market size is projected to reach USD 42100 Million by 2027, from USD 9457.7 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The global Extended Reality market size is projected to reach USD 67870 Million by 2028, from USD 25310 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028. The global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size are projected to reach USD 4367 Million by 2027, from USD 962.6 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

size are projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027. The global Augmented Reality Market size is projected to reach USD 3664.5 Million by 2026, from USD 849 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2020-2026.

size is projected to reach by 2026, from in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.6% during 2020-2026. The global E-Learning Virtual Reality market size is projected to reach USD 300.3 Million by 2028, from USD 65 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.8% during 2022-2028. The global Virtual Classroom market size is projected to reach USD 16020 Million by 2027, from USD 8602.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027.

size is projected to reach by 2027, from in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2027. The global Gaming Laptop market was valued at USD 10860 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 16190 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. The global Virtual Reality in Retail market size is projected to reach USD 5455 Million by 2028, from USD 2007 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.82% during 2022-2028.

size is projected to reach by 2028, from in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.82% during 2022-2028. The global interactive display market size was valued at USD 14.63 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 29.19 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.80% from 2019 to 2026.

size was valued at in 2018, and is projected to reach by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.80% from 2019 to 2026. Global 3D Holographic Display Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global 4K Ultra-HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global VR Display Screen Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Industrial Touch Screen Display Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click here to see related reports On Screenless Display Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

CONTACT US: