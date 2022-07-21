Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
21.07.22
08:03 Uhr
6,800 Euro
-0,100
-1,45 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.07.2022 | 17:22
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 21-Jul-2022 / 15:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: 

% of  Votes   % of        % of issued  Votes 
       Description           Votes for  votes  against  votes Votes total share capital withheld 
                             cast        cast        voted 
       Annual Report & Accounts 
1                       109,839,328 100.00% 426    0.00% 109,839,754 79.59%    1,533 
 
2       To declare a Final Dividend   109,839,234 100.00% 424    0.00% 109,839,658 79.59%    1,629 
 
3       2022 Directors' Remuneration  88,580,372 80.69% 21,192,410 19.31% 109,772,782 79.54%    68,505 
       Report 
4       To elect Neil Smith as a    109,816,614 99.99% 15,460   0.01% 109,832,074 79.58%    9,213 
       Director 
5       To re-elect Richard Fuller as a 106,847,952 98.94% 1,144,426 1.06% 107,992,378 78.25%    1,848,909 
       Director 
6       To re-elect Sir James Fuller as 106,845,101 98.94% 1,146,793 1.06% 107,991,894 78.25%    1,849,393 
       a Director 
7       To re-elect Michael Turner as a 95,095,826 93.46% 6,656,695 6.54% 101,752,521 73.73%    8,088,766 
       Director 
8       To re-elect Simon Emeny as a  101,550,938 98.51% 1,532,019 1.49% 103,082,957 74.69%    6,758,330 
       Director 
9       To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP 105,987,485 96.50% 3,842,273 3.50% 109,829,758 79.58%    11,529 
       as auditors 
       To authorise Directors to set 
10      the level of remuneration of  109,813,339 99.99% 9,421   0.01% 109,822,760 79.58%    18,527 
       the auditors 
11      To authorise Directors to allot 102,581,963 95.46% 4,879,009 4.54% 107,460,972 77.86%    2,380,315 
       shares in the Company 
       To authorise Directors to allot 
12      shares without applying     101,907,100 94.95% 5,420,984 5.05% 107,328,084 77.77%    1,978,169 
       pre-emption rights* 
13      To authorise the Company to buy 106,299,338 98.92% 1,158,901 1.08% 107,458,239 77.86%    2,382,725 
       back 'A' Ordinary shares* 
       To amend the notice period for 
14      general meetings other than   103,412,817 99.91% 88,503   0.09% 103,501,320 74.99%    6,339,967 
       AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 138,010,972 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 5,590,005 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

21 July 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1403427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2022 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
