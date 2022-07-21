DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of AGM 21-Jul-2022

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows:

% of Votes % of % of issued Votes Description Votes for votes against votes Votes total share capital withheld cast cast voted Annual Report & Accounts 1 109,839,328 100.00% 426 0.00% 109,839,754 79.59% 1,533 2 To declare a Final Dividend 109,839,234 100.00% 424 0.00% 109,839,658 79.59% 1,629 3 2022 Directors' Remuneration 88,580,372 80.69% 21,192,410 19.31% 109,772,782 79.54% 68,505 Report 4 To elect Neil Smith as a 109,816,614 99.99% 15,460 0.01% 109,832,074 79.58% 9,213 Director 5 To re-elect Richard Fuller as a 106,847,952 98.94% 1,144,426 1.06% 107,992,378 78.25% 1,848,909 Director 6 To re-elect Sir James Fuller as 106,845,101 98.94% 1,146,793 1.06% 107,991,894 78.25% 1,849,393 a Director 7 To re-elect Michael Turner as a 95,095,826 93.46% 6,656,695 6.54% 101,752,521 73.73% 8,088,766 Director 8 To re-elect Simon Emeny as a 101,550,938 98.51% 1,532,019 1.49% 103,082,957 74.69% 6,758,330 Director 9 To re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP 105,987,485 96.50% 3,842,273 3.50% 109,829,758 79.58% 11,529 as auditors To authorise Directors to set 10 the level of remuneration of 109,813,339 99.99% 9,421 0.01% 109,822,760 79.58% 18,527 the auditors 11 To authorise Directors to allot 102,581,963 95.46% 4,879,009 4.54% 107,460,972 77.86% 2,380,315 shares in the Company To authorise Directors to allot 12 shares without applying 101,907,100 94.95% 5,420,984 5.05% 107,328,084 77.77% 1,978,169 pre-emption rights* 13 To authorise the Company to buy 106,299,338 98.92% 1,158,901 1.08% 107,458,239 77.86% 2,382,725 back 'A' Ordinary shares* To amend the notice period for 14 general meetings other than 103,412,817 99.91% 88,503 0.09% 103,501,320 74.99% 6,339,967 AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes: 1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 138,010,972 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 5,590,005 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, copies of resolutions 11 to 14 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

21 July 2022

