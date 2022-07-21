Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Franck Muller, the world-famous Swiss luxury watchmaker, has announced the release of a series of digital wearables and physical watches on the Binance NFT marketplace. The series will commence with the release of 'Mystery by Franck Muller' generative NFTs on July 27, 2022. This marks a continuation of Franck Muller's journey in Web3 innovations, following the release of their Bitcoin watch in 2019.





Showing the Mystery By Franck Muller official Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8511/131423_b3a8f19eb41e2af9_001full.jpg

'Mystery by Franck Muller' is an exclusive NFT Mystery Box collection with rewards, from physical Franck Muller timepieces, Apple Watch faces, metaverse wearable NFT watches, to special private events.

Brought to you in collaboration with Binance NFT, the Franck Muller Mystery Boxes come in various editions: Normal (N), Rare (R), Super Rare (SR), and Super Super Rare (SSR).

Franck Muller Mystery Box holders who obtain 10 or more Mystery Boxes will be able to redeem a whitelist spot in our future NFT avatar collection, which will grant NFT avatar holders with a Lux-Club membership access.

In addition to the Franck Muller Mystery Boxes, Binance NFT will also host a unique auction beginning July 27, 2022. The auction winner will receive an exclusive NFT artwork and a one-off physical Franck Muller watch.

The auction includes Franck Muller's one-of-a-kind artwork of Aoki Sloane. A 1 of 1, high complication tourbillon has been created for Aoki. More information on Aoki Sloane can be found here.





Showing Aoki Sloane, the soldier of peace.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8511/131423_b3a8f19eb41e2af9_002full.jpg

Both the Mystery Boxes and the auction will only be available on Binance NFT Marketplace. The 'Mystery by Franck Muller' sale and auction will start on July 27, 2022.

About Franck Muller

Franck Muller is the elite Swiss watchmaker famous for unique creations, bold designs and incredible complications. Now, Franck Muller brings its innovation and daring to the crypto space, crafting collectible NFTs, incredible real-world experiences and physical timepieces inspired by the metaverse.

More information, visit: https://franckmullerencrypto.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/franckmullerencrypto/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FranckMullerLab

Discord: https://discord.gg/franckmullerencrypto

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT Marketplace offers an open and secure market for artists, creators, crypto enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans around the world with the best liquidity and volume. Binance NFT features a wide variety of valuable collectibles easily accessible to Binance's user base of over 90 million users.

More information, visit: https://www.binance.com/en/nft/mystery-box

Name: Jasper Van Knitel

Email: Jasper@cc-limited.com

Phone: +31 6 21490658

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131423