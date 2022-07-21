The "Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Inks (Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous), Printing Technology, Format, Packaging Type (Corrugated, Folding Cartons, Flexible Packaging, Labels), End-use Industry, and Region Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital printing packaging market is projected to grow from USD 29.4 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the packaging printing industry, demand for aesthetic appeal, product differentiation, and technological advancements are some of the drivers of the digital printing packaging market. An increase in demand for variable data printing is an opportunity for the digital printing packaging market. There is a rise in demand for economical, sustainable, and innovative printing technologies.

Inkjet printing to be the fastest growing printing technology in digital printing packaging market

Inkjet printing system, also known as binder jetting technology, involves the selective deposition of a liquid binding agent to join powder particles; the layers of powder material are bonded to form an object. Inkjet printing does not employ heat in the printing process, unlike other technologies where heat can create residual stress in the parts. This system enables the building of multiple different parts on a single print bed and prints finer, smoother details through higher print head resolution.

Inkjet printing system has been prevalent in the printing market since 1951, and the extensive use of this technology began in the late 1970s. The growth of this technology is attributed to the introduction of high-speed, commercial color printing inkjet system. Other factors for the increasing adoption of inkjet printers are the low cost of the machine, ability to produce good quality printing at a low maintenance cost, small size, and fast printing.

Full color printing segment to be the second largest format in digital printing packaging during the forecast period

Full color printing uses the basic four colors of ink: cyan, magenta, yellow, and black, to create different color combinations. These are called process colors. Full color printing increases the accuracy of communication. It allows the printing of more vivid and complex images with different shades, patterns, and color transitions than traditional screen printing and can be used on a variety of surfaces.

Europe to be the third largest market for digital printing packaging

The demand for digital printing packaging is expected to be supported by the growth of industries such as cosmetics and industrial manufacturing. The digital printing packaging market in Europe is likely to post steady growth over the forecast period as a result of increased spending on consumer packed goods and growth in industrial activities. Focus on reducing packaging waste and food waste will also drive the market for digital printing packaging as it is cost-effective and reduces wastage by increasing the shelf life of products.

Due to technological developments in countries such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France, the digital printing packaging market in these countries is projected to grow at a steady rate compared to the remaining European countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Sustainable Printing

Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging

Cost-Effectiveness

Restraints

Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Emerging Economies Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Investment in R&D Activities

Challenges

Compliance with Stringent Regulations

