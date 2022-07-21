Successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's revenge. Fiscal year start aligned with internal plans; Focus Entertainment is confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) announces its unaudited revenues for its first quarter of 2022/23.

Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million supported by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's revenge

Sales for the 1st quarter of 2022/23

In million euros Unaudited T1 2022/23 T1 2021/22 Variation Catalogue 18,3 17,1 +7% Back-catalogue 19,9 24,1 -17% Group Revenue 38,2 41,2 -7% Of which Dotemu 15,6 Revenue

at constant scope 22,6 41.2 -45%

Revenues for the first quarter 2022/23 reached €38.2 million, driven by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge last June 16th by Dotemu, and, to a lesser extent, by the full PC release of Hardspace: Shipbreaker on May 24th, after 24 months of early access.

In addition, the robust performance of Insurgency: Sandstorm; A Plague Tale: Innocence; Curse of the Dead Gods or Greedfall, supported by the release of additional content and by complementary "one-off deals" revenues, demonstrates the Group's ability to generate long-term revenues from strongly anchored franchises and titles over the long-term.

97% of the Group's sales were made through digital partners, and international sales represented 96%.

Only one week after the release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dotemu and the Tribute Games studio, partnering together with Nickelodeon, have announced the sale of more than 1 million copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and the retail version will be released end of July.

This fiscal year start is aligned with internal plans of Focus Entertainment, which is thus confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap. Focus Entertainment reiterates its strategic ambition: move up the value chain, shifting to a developer/publisher business model.

Financial Calendar

Upcoming publications are as follows:

Publication Date 2022/23 Ordinary General Meeting Thursday September 22, 2022 2022/23 Q2 Sales Thursday October 20, 2022 2022/23 Half-Year Results Thursday December 15, 2022 2022/23 Q3 Sales Thursday January 19, 2023 2022/23 Q4 Sales and FY Sales Thursday April 20, 2023

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142.6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

