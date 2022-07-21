The engagement will provide direct aid to people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and allow its employees to directly contribute relief

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, today announced a substantial donation to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Teleperformance employees will also have the opportunity to contribute directly, should they choose.

"As the conflict in Ukraine rages on, Teleperformance remains committed to providing humanitarian aid to the people who require immediate and ongoing care and support, said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance. From Teleperformance's early beginnings, we have held the philosophy that we are all citizens of the world. As such, we are grateful to the International Committee of the Red Cross for this partnership, which lets us live out our values by supporting people in need across the world."

Teleperformance's contribution will support the ICRC and its staff in Ukraine as they respond to urgent humanitarian needs. ICRC's urgent action in Ukraine includes essential operations such as:

Donation of medicine and medical equipment, including trauma surgery kits to hospitals across the country. Each kit contains the necessary material to treat dozens if individuals with trauma, burn, and gunshot injuries

Delivery of over 3,000 tons of medical supplies, food, and relief items

Rehabilitation of key water infrastructures in places like Bucha and Irpin

Facilitation of safe passage for thousands of civilians out of cities like Sumy and Mariupol, many of them women and children

Teleperformance employees continue to show support and solidarity with people impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. A donation page has been created on the ICRC's webpage exclusively for Teleperformance employees who would like to contribute to the cause. Teleperformance has already seen significant participation by its employees from all over the world through the likes of individual donations. The company will continue to provide ongoing opportunities for employees to remain connected and supportive.

"Our employees have shown such generosity and selflessness in all of their efforts to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, and we are so proud to continue supporting one another, said Clémentine Gauthier, Group SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance. We are grateful to you as we all strive to make this world a better and safer place for all."

Relief for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine is supported worldwide by Teleperformance and its people in collaboration with multiple NGOs and partners, including the ICRC. These ongoing efforts have raised more than 1.5M US dollars in cash and in-kind donations to-date for Ukraine related emergency aid to date.

"ICRC teams are doing their utmost every day to respond the needs of all the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The support provided by Teleperformance allows us to strengthen our impact," said Valentine Honoré, Private Sector Engagement Manager for Europe, International Committee of the Red Cross

In addition to employees, anyone can join Teleperformance by visiting https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/teleperformance-ukraine to help ICRC in their efforts of protecting the lives of people in Ukraine.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS

The ICRC has been working in Ukraine since 2014 with a team of over 600 staff members and since 24 February have massively scaled up our presence and activities. We have deployed hundreds of staff, including medical staff, weapons contamination specialists and other emergency team members. We currently have teams in Kyiv, Odessa, Poltava, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Luhansk. We have sent teams to Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Russia to support our regional response and coordinate with our partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

