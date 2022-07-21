Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has strengthened its balance sheet with a new EUR 550 million term loan, signed on 21 July 2022. The loan matures in 2027, with two extension options of one year each. This new credit line refinances an existing term loan of EUR 170 million, maturing in 2024, and also replaces the first, undrawn, tranche of a revolving credit facility of EUR 270 million, maturing in 2024. Carmila's cash position once the funds of the new term loan are made available will be sufficient to cover in full the repayment of the outstanding bond maturing in September 2023.

This new credit facility includes two sustainability criteria designed to support Carmila's strategy to reduce by 90% its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and to achieve BREEAM certification for its entire asset portfolio by 2025. Carmila will benefit from a reduction in the credit spread on the loan if these targets are met.

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila is in the SBF 120 index since 20 June 2022.

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

