With the help of the leading automation platform, Nova Ukraine volunteers can now focus solely on humanitarian relief instead of data collection and time-consuming administrative tasks

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, is partnering with Nova Ukraine, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and raising awareness about Ukraine in the United States as well as in the rest of the world, to provide free automation services that will help automate operations and consolidate donations data across the organization. With the new Workato-powered automation in place, Nova Ukraine has completed projects that would have taken a month in less than half the time. With over 3,500 volunteers in Ukraine, the organization has now helped over 1,700,000 people and delivered over 5,000 tons of aid.

With a focus on humanitarian efforts and a growing team, Nova Ukraine needed to find a solution that would help the organization scale at a rapid pace. Processing aid requests from Ukrainian volunteers, reviewing grant applications, and consolidating inventory purchases are at the heart of Nova Ukraine operations. Upon introduction of the common process across the organization, Nova Ukraine used Workato to migrate data and integrate many systems used by multiple teams into one single source of truth. It immediately resulted in significantly improving the speed of processing project proposals, simplifying the decision-making process, and allowing volunteers to solely focus on providing humanitarian relief instead of gathering raw data from different sources.

"During the first weeks of the war, we received thousands of requests for help from Ukraine. It was clear that time is a critical factor. With Workato, Nova Ukraine consolidated all data from different sources into one decision-making system and set up the process that was scaled to dozens of people in the system in parallel," said Iryna Garbuz, Volunteer Technical Program Manager with Nova Ukraine. "Workato helped consolidate data, sped up the processing of grant requests, and, as a result, allowed us to deliver aid fast. What would have taken over a month, Workato made possible in a week."

Workato allowed Nova Ukraine to aggregate donor information across six donation platforms. "Knowing exact funding figures for different programs drives decisions about the amount of aid and fundraising strategy for the organization," said Maksim Golivkin, Volunteer Engineering Manager with Nova Ukraine. "Having all donations in one place and being able to run reports quickly speeds up the decision process and reduces the manual effort. Furthermore, the team is able to respond to donor inquiries fast as well."

As relief efforts continue to be a top priority, Nova Ukraine has been able to focus on ground operations where the team has helped:

Serve over 1,774,600 meals to those displaced throughout Ukraine

Deliver over 5,315 tons of aid and over 313,900 medical aid packages on the ground

Help evacuate over 51,000 people and animals to neighboring territories and countries

Operate in 22 of the 24 regions in Ukraine, including in front line cities

Distribute over $23.6 Million in aid relief

"With several of our team members in the region, the Ukraine war hit home early for us. We were fortunate to connect with Nova Ukraine, an organization that has been doing incredible humanitarian relief work for millions of Ukrainian refugees," said Vijay Tella, co-founder and CEO of Workato. "We are grateful for the opportunity to be able to channel the energy of our team around this cause to help Nova Ukraine automate the complex logistics of organizing and delivering relief from donors through to the Ukrainian people on the ground."

To learn more about the ongoing partnership, visit here and here. To help support Nova Ukraine, please visit www.novaukraine.org.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and strengthening the country's democratic society. Founded in 2014, Nova Ukraine has redoubled its efforts in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The organization works with partners in Ukraine and around the world to help refugees and provide humanitarian efforts to those impacted by the war.

To learn more, please visit www.novaukraine.org.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

Blog: https://www.workato.com/the-connector/

Business Systems Community: https://systematic.workato.com/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005679/en/

Contacts:

Joseph Hollister

Communications Manager, Workato

joseph.hollister@workato.com