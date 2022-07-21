Flying Nickel Mining Corp.: Flying Nickel Announces Appointment of CEO and CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:FLYN, OTCQB:FLYNF) announces the appointment of John Lee, CFA, as its Interim Chief Executive Officer, replacing Danniel Oosterman. The Company also appoints Zula Kropivnitski (CPA, CGA and ACCA), as its Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ms. Katerina Deluca.

Mr. Lee is the founder of Flying Nickel. He specializes in M&A and has raised over $130 million for junior miners listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Lee led the Minago nickel project acquisition by Silver Elephant Mining Corp. in February 2021 and later architected Silver Elephant's spinout of Flying Nickel to own and operate Minago. In addition, Mr. Lee led Silver Elephant in acquiring the Pulacayo silver project, Gibellini vanadium project, Ulaan Ovoo coal project in the past 12 years. Mr. Lee graduated from Rice University with bachelor's degrees in Economics (BA) and in Engineering (BSc).

Ms. Kropivnitski has over ten years of experience in financial reporting with public companies listed on Canadian and US stock exchanges in the resource and technology sectors. Notable positions include CFO with Abraplata Resource Corp. from 2016 to 2019, and Financial Controller with Sacre-Coeur Minerals Ltd. from 2008 to 2011. Ms. Kropivnitski received her Chartered Professional Accountant designation from the Certified General Accountants Association of British Columbia, Canada and later obtained her ACCA designation from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of UK.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

