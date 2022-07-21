Harte Hanks, Inc.: Leading Technology Provider Selects Harte Hanks' Audience Finder to Identify Interested Prospects

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, announced today that it was selected by a leading business technology company, to support and enhance their B2B marketing campaigns using Harte Hanks proprietary technology.

Harte Hanks' proprietary Audience Finder solution identifies in-market prospects that are signaling interest all while respecting privacy and consumer choice.

Janel Harris, Managing Director, Harte Hanks comments, "Our client is widely respected for their global technology products and services, but they challenged us to help them identify and engage with potential customers whose digital journey revealed a strong intent to purchase."

Audience Finder further enhances the customer data by leveraging Harte Hanks' proprietary DataView product. DataView is a multi-sourced database used to provide 3rd party data to augment a client's data files to ensure a comprehensive understanding of prospects and customers.

According to Don Aicklen, SVP Sales & Marketing Harte Hanks. "Harte Hanks has a variety of proprietary solutions and will continue to develop solutions like Audience Finder to improve our clients' ability to effectively reach their prospects. The combination of Audience Finder and DataView delivered a significant increase in marketing campaign performance by generating more qualified leads."

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

