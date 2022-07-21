DJ Linedata Services: H1 2022 Revenue: EUR82.9 million, (+9.3%)

H1 2021 H1 2022 Change Change at constant exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 51.4 56.7 +10.2% +3.2% LENDING & LEASING 24.4 26.2 +7.4% +4.8% TOTAL LINEDATA 75.9 82.9 +9.3% +3.7%

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 21st July 2022 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, Generated revenues of EUR82.9 million for the first half of 2022, up 9.3% from the first half of 2021. Adjusted for exchange rate movements, organic growth was 3.7%.

Growth accelerated in the second quarter, with revenues of EUR42.8 million, an increase of 12.7% over the same quarter in 2021. This was due in large part to the good performance of the Asset Management business line (+15.1%).

The recurring share of revenue in the first half of 2022 represented EUR65.5 million, or 79% of total revenue, up EUR4.5 million from the same period in 2021.

Order intake remained strong at EUR33.2 million, up 1.4% from the first half of 2021.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR27.3 million, +5.3%; Q2: EUR29.4 million, +15.1%)

After posting growth in the first quarter of 5.3%, stable at constant exchange rates, the Asset Management segment accelerated its growth in the second quarter with a strong increase of 15.1% (+6.3% on a like-for-like basis). Sales activity was buoyant with a 31.7% increase in half year bookings to EUR21.1 million.

Revenue for the Software business came to EUR44.0 million, up 3.2%. Applications for Fund Services and Front Office solutions saw strong momentum with a solid increase in recurring revenue.

The Services division continued its steady growth trajectory, with a 54.1% increase in second-quarter revenue, on the back of an already solid first-quarter performance (+33.4%). First-half revenue totalled EUR12.7 million (+43.8%). Co-sourcing is very attractive to fund managers who consider the model to be a robust driver of performance.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR12.8 million, +7.2%; Q2: EUR13.5 million, +7.7%)

The Lending & Leasing segment continued its growth in the second quarter of 2022, at the same pace (+7.7%) seen in the first quarter. The continued migration of customers to the Linedata Ekip360 and Linedata Capitalstream platforms was accompanied by a significant increase in consulting activities since the start of the year.

Outlook

Despite business growth in the first half of 2022, Linedata anticipates a decline in operating profitability for the period, in line with its expectations.

Next communication: H1 2022 results, 12 September 2022, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP.

www.linedata.com

Cap Value Linedata Financial communication Finance Department Gilles Broquelet +33 (0)1 73 43 70 28 +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 infofinances@linedata.com info@capvalue.fr www.capvalue.fr

