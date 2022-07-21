The "Europe Interior Doors Market by Door Type, Material, Surface Structure, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe interior doors market size was valued at $12,606.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $19,419.5 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

A rise in adoption of interior doors across residential and commercial sectors of countries such as Germany, France, UK, and others, fuels the growth of the Europe interior doors market. In addition, rise in population and increase in degree of urbanization in European states such as Slovakia, Poland, and others, drive the growth of the Europe interior doors market. For instance, urbanization in Ukraine increased by 0.3% from 2018 to 2020.

Moreover, factors such as increase in government investment on commercial infrastructure activities, and home renovation activities, boost the development of the Europe interior doors market. For instance, in 2020, European governments spent around $479.1 billion on home renovation, and $364.9 billion on new home constructions. In addition, rise in development of construction projects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the European interior doors market.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices, and high cost required for eco-friendly door products, are anticipated to restrain the growth of the Europe interior doors market. On the contrary, increase in demand for energy-efficient doors across residential and commercial sectors, fuels the growth of the Europe interior doors market.

EUROPE INTERIOR DOORS MARKET SEGMENTS

By DOOR TYPE

Panel

By pass

Bifold

Others

By MATERIAL

Wood

Metal

Glass

Others

By SURFACE STRUCTURE

Painted/Lacquered

Laminated

Natural Veneer

Others

By END USER

Residential

Non-residential

By COUNTRY

Spain

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Austria

Bulgaria

Romania

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Rest of Europe

KEY PLAYERS

ASSA ABLOY Group

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc

Puertas Sanrafael

Norma Doors Technologies S.A.

Hormann Ltd

Lapco-Tech Portes Et Fenetres

Puertas Salmar S.A.

Marcos Martinez Minguela S.A.

SAS Reivilo

Sogal

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in real estate industry

Increase in demand for energy-efficient interior doors

Increase in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities

Restraints

High cost of eco-friendly products

Fluctuating raw material prices

Opportunity

Government investments in the building infrastructure sector

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Door Type

Chapter 5: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Material

Chapter 6: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Surface Structure

Chapter 7: Europe Interior Doors Market, by End-user

Chapter 8: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Country

Chapter 9: Company Profiles

