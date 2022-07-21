The "Europe Interior Doors Market by Door Type, Material, Surface Structure, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe interior doors market size was valued at $12,606.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $19,419.5 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.
A rise in adoption of interior doors across residential and commercial sectors of countries such as Germany, France, UK, and others, fuels the growth of the Europe interior doors market. In addition, rise in population and increase in degree of urbanization in European states such as Slovakia, Poland, and others, drive the growth of the Europe interior doors market. For instance, urbanization in Ukraine increased by 0.3% from 2018 to 2020.
Moreover, factors such as increase in government investment on commercial infrastructure activities, and home renovation activities, boost the development of the Europe interior doors market. For instance, in 2020, European governments spent around $479.1 billion on home renovation, and $364.9 billion on new home constructions. In addition, rise in development of construction projects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the European interior doors market.
However, fluctuations in raw material prices, and high cost required for eco-friendly door products, are anticipated to restrain the growth of the Europe interior doors market. On the contrary, increase in demand for energy-efficient doors across residential and commercial sectors, fuels the growth of the Europe interior doors market.
EUROPE INTERIOR DOORS MARKET SEGMENTS
By DOOR TYPE
- Panel
By pass
- Bifold
- Others
By MATERIAL
- Wood
- Metal
- Glass
- Others
By SURFACE STRUCTURE
- Painted/Lacquered
- Laminated
- Natural Veneer
- Others
By END USER
- Residential
- Non-residential
By COUNTRY
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Austria
- Bulgaria
- Romania
- Czech Republic
- Slovakia
- Rest of Europe
KEY PLAYERS
- ASSA ABLOY Group
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc
- Puertas Sanrafael
- Norma Doors Technologies S.A.
- Hormann Ltd
- Lapco-Tech Portes Et Fenetres
- Puertas Salmar S.A.
- Marcos Martinez Minguela S.A.
- SAS Reivilo
- Sogal
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in real estate industry
- Increase in demand for energy-efficient interior doors
- Increase in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities
Restraints
- High cost of eco-friendly products
- Fluctuating raw material prices
Opportunity
- Government investments in the building infrastructure sector
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Door Type
Chapter 5: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Material
Chapter 6: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Surface Structure
Chapter 7: Europe Interior Doors Market, by End-user
Chapter 8: Europe Interior Doors Market, by Country
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
