Donnerstag, 21.07.2022
OL GROUPE: LÉO DUBOIS LEAVES OL TO JOIN GALATASARAY

Lyon, 21 July 2022

Olympique Lyonnais is announcing the transfer of its French international defender Léo Dubois to the Turkish club Galatasaray for a €2.5 million fee, plus add-ons of up to €1 million and a sell-on clause of 10% of any future transfer profits.

Léo began his professional career with FC Nantes before joining Olympique Lyonnais as a free agent in July 2018. He originally signed a four-year deal and then extended his contract by a further two years the following season after earning his first caps for the French national team.

During his time with OL, the right-back, now 27 years old, represented the club in 129 matches, all competitions combined, and scored 5 goals. Léo has captained the team on numerous occasions and has also been selected for the French national team 13 times, which included winning the 2021 UEFA Nations League Final.

Olympique Lyonnais is very grateful to Léo for the commitment he has shown on the pitch and also for his charity work. Of particular note was his involvement in helping our Athletico SC partner club after the deadly blast that struck the Port of Beirut in 2020. We would like to wish him the best of luck with his new club in Istanbul.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable
Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpicZJWblpjFyJpsacmab2dobmhqmGmbaWOVmWVpk8ydbGmRyWyUacmXZnBmm2lv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75649-olg-210722-transfert-leo-dubois-gb.pdf

