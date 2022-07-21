U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.6 million or $0.48 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $2.2 million or $0.41 per share for the same quarter of 2021, increasing by $394 thousand or $0.06 per share, primarily from generating higher net interest income.
As of June 30, 2022, total assets reached $522.9 million, increasing by $105.8 million or 25.4% from the year earlier period of $417.1 million. Net loans ended at $421.7 million, increasing by $147.2 million or 53.6% from the year earlier period of $274.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $79.8 million or 22.9% to $427.5 million from the year earlier period of $347.8 million.
"We are pleased to announce that we have surpassed the $500 million milestone," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "we have generated high quality loans while diversifying out of our traditional Commercial Real Estate concentration by producing a significant volume of Commercial & Industrial and Residential loans. Due to the high inflationary environment and the risk of recession, it is uncertain whether we will continue to grow at this pace in the near term. However, in accordance with our new vision, we will strive to be America's premier business bank, providing customized financing solutions to customers across the United States, primarily using government guaranteed loan programs."
2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Total assets grew 25.4% to $522.9 million as compared to $417.1 million a year ago.
Net loans increased 53.6% to $421.7 million as compared to $274.5 million a year ago.
Total deposits grew 22.9% to $427.5 million as compared to $347.8 million a year ago.
Net income quarter-to-date grew 17.6% to $2.6 million as compared to $2.2 million a year ago.
Net income year-to-date grew 21.9% to $4.7 million as compared to $3.9 million a year ago.
Net interest margin for the year was 4.73% as compared to 4.32% a year ago.
Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.2 million as compared to $1.7 million a year ago.
Return on average equity for the year was 14.17% as compared to 12.86% a year ago.
Return on average assets for the year was 2.10% as compared to 1.98% a year ago.
The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.07% as compared to 1.64% a year ago.
Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.05% as compared to 0.15% a year ago.
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 50.87% as compared to 54.03% a year ago.
About U & I Financial Corp.
UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.
For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.
Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Jun-22
|Mar-22
|Jun-21
|Jun-22
|Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
|QTD
|QTD
|QTD
|YTD
|YTD
Interest Income
|$
|5,601
|$
|4,878
|$
|4,334
|$
|10,479
|$
|8,270
Interest Expense
|257
|167
|182
|424
|396
Net Interest Income
|5,344
|4,711
|4,152
|10,055
|7,874
Provision for Loan Losses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans
|737
|420
|933
|1,157
|1,661
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
|80
|109
|198
|189
|344
Other Non-interest Income
|174
|171
|218
|345
|475
Non-interest Income
|991
|700
|1,349
|1,691
|2,480
Salaries & Benefits
|2,018
|1,921
|1,925
|3,939
|3,950
Occupancy Expense
|181
|174
|167
|355
|343
Other Expense
|884
|797
|647
|1,681
|1,301
Non-interest Expense
|3,083
|2,892
|2,739
|5,975
|5,594
Net Income before Income Taxes
|3,252
|2,519
|2,762
|5,771
|4,760
Income Taxes
|617
|449
|521
|1,066
|901
Net Income/(Loss)
|$
|2,635
|$
|2,070
|$
|2,241
|$
|4,705
|$
|3,859
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
|5,505
|5,527
|5,579
|5,505
|5,579
Basic Earnings per Share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.70
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Jun-22
Mar-22
Jun-21
Variance
Variance
(Dollars in thousands)
|Qtr End
|Qtr End
|Qtr End
|Prior Qtr
|Prior Year
Cash and Due from Banks
|$
|18,620
|$
|41,072
|$
|41,671
|$
|(22,452)
|$
|(23,051)
Investments
|51,927
|53,349
|57,603
|(1,422)
|(5,676)
Loans Held for Sale
|4,703
|6,813
|20,294
|(2,110)
|(15,591)
Gross Loans
|426,316
|356,890
|279,058
|69,426
|147,258
Allowance for Loan Losses
|(4,580)
|(4,580)
|(4,568)
|-
|(12)
Net Loans
|421,736
|352,310
|274,490
|69,426
|147,246
Fixed Assets
|6,897
|7,043
|5,800
|(146)
|1,097
Other Assets
|19,028
|18,478
|17,233
|550
|1,795
Total Assets
|$
|522,911
|$
|479,065
|$
|417,091
|$
|43,846
|$
|105,820
Checking
|$
|114,365
|$
|107,618
|$
|88,562
|$
|6,747
|$
|25,803
NOW
|13,794
|19,343
|9,441
|(5,549)
|4,353
Money Market
|130,024
|180,620
|123,436
|(50,596)
|6,588
Savings
|17,852
|16,835
|12,915
|1,017
|4,937
Certificates of Deposit
|151,513
|75,007
|113,438
|76,506
|38,075
Total Deposits
|427,548
|399,423
|347,792
|28,125
|79,756
Borrowed Funds
|25,000
|10,000
|5,000
|15,000
|20,000
Other Liabilities
|3,124
|2,972
|1,548
|152
|1,576
Total Liabilities
|455,672
|412,395
|354,340
|43,277
|101,332
Shareholders' Equity
|67,239
|66,670
|62,751
|569
|4,488
Total Liabilities & Equity
|$
|522,911
|$
|479,065
|$
|417,091
|$
|43,846
|$
|105,820
Financial Ratios
Jun-22
Mar-22
Jun-21
June-22
Jun-21
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
|QTD
|QTD
|QTD
|YTD
|YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets
|2.25
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.10
|%
|1.98
|%
Return on Average Equity
|15.84
|%
|12.50
|%
|14.65
|%
|14.17
|%
|12.86
|%
Net Interest Margin
|4.79
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.55
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.32
|%
Efficiency Ratio
|48.67
|%
|53.45
|%
|49.79
|%
|50.87
|%
|54.03
|%
Capital
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|14.49
|%
|15.40
|%
|15.55
|%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|16.25
|%
|18.91
|%
|20.83
|%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|16.25
|%
|18.91
|%
|20.83
|%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|17.33
|%
|20.17
|%
|22.08
|%
Book Value per Share
|$
|12.21
|$
|12.06
|$
|11.25
Asset Quality
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|$
|0
|$
|(5)
|$
|0
Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans
|1.07
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.64
|%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.15
|%
U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
Simon Bai, 425-275-9704
SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)
