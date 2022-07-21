U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.6 million or $0.48 per share in the second quarter, as compared to $2.2 million or $0.41 per share for the same quarter of 2021, increasing by $394 thousand or $0.06 per share, primarily from generating higher net interest income.

As of June 30, 2022, total assets reached $522.9 million, increasing by $105.8 million or 25.4% from the year earlier period of $417.1 million. Net loans ended at $421.7 million, increasing by $147.2 million or 53.6% from the year earlier period of $274.5 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $79.8 million or 22.9% to $427.5 million from the year earlier period of $347.8 million.

"We are pleased to announce that we have surpassed the $500 million milestone," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "we have generated high quality loans while diversifying out of our traditional Commercial Real Estate concentration by producing a significant volume of Commercial & Industrial and Residential loans. Due to the high inflationary environment and the risk of recession, it is uncertain whether we will continue to grow at this pace in the near term. However, in accordance with our new vision, we will strive to be America's premier business bank, providing customized financing solutions to customers across the United States, primarily using government guaranteed loan programs."

2022 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 25.4% to $522.9 million as compared to $417.1 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 53.6% to $421.7 million as compared to $274.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 22.9% to $427.5 million as compared to $347.8 million a year ago.

Net income quarter-to-date grew 17.6% to $2.6 million as compared to $2.2 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 21.9% to $4.7 million as compared to $3.9 million a year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.73% as compared to 4.32% a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.2 million as compared to $1.7 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 14.17% as compared to 12.86% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 2.10% as compared to 1.98% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.07% as compared to 1.64% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.05% as compared to 0.15% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 50.87% as compared to 54.03% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Jun-22 Mar-22 Jun-21 Jun-22 Jun-21 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 5,601 $ 4,878 $ 4,334 $ 10,479 $ 8,270 Interest Expense 257 167 182 424 396 Net Interest Income 5,344 4,711 4,152 10,055 7,874 Provision for Loan Losses - - - - - Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 737 420 933 1,157 1,661 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 80 109 198 189 344 Other Non-interest Income 174 171 218 345 475 Non-interest Income 991 700 1,349 1,691 2,480 Salaries & Benefits 2,018 1,921 1,925 3,939 3,950 Occupancy Expense 181 174 167 355 343 Other Expense 884 797 647 1,681 1,301 Non-interest Expense 3,083 2,892 2,739 5,975 5,594 Net Income before Income Taxes 3,252 2,519 2,762 5,771 4,760 Income Taxes 617 449 521 1,066 901 Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,635 $ 2,070 $ 2,241 $ 4,705 $ 3,859 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,505 5,527 5,579 5,505 5,579 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 0.41 $ 0.85 $ 0.70 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Jun-22 Mar-22 Jun-21 Variance Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 18,620 $ 41,072 $ 41,671 $ (22,452) $ (23,051) Investments 51,927 53,349 57,603 (1,422) (5,676) Loans Held for Sale 4,703 6,813 20,294 (2,110) (15,591) Gross Loans 426,316 356,890 279,058 69,426 147,258 Allowance for Loan Losses (4,580) (4,580) (4,568) - (12) Net Loans 421,736 352,310 274,490 69,426 147,246 Fixed Assets 6,897 7,043 5,800 (146) 1,097 Other Assets 19,028 18,478 17,233 550 1,795 Total Assets $ 522,911 $ 479,065 $ 417,091 $ 43,846 $ 105,820 Checking $ 114,365 $ 107,618 $ 88,562 $ 6,747 $ 25,803 NOW 13,794 19,343 9,441 (5,549) 4,353 Money Market 130,024 180,620 123,436 (50,596) 6,588 Savings 17,852 16,835 12,915 1,017 4,937 Certificates of Deposit 151,513 75,007 113,438 76,506 38,075 Total Deposits 427,548 399,423 347,792 28,125 79,756 Borrowed Funds 25,000 10,000 5,000 15,000 20,000 Other Liabilities 3,124 2,972 1,548 152 1,576 Total Liabilities 455,672 412,395 354,340 43,277 101,332 Shareholders' Equity 67,239 66,670 62,751 569 4,488 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 522,911 $ 479,065 $ 417,091 $ 43,846 $ 105,820 Financial Ratios Jun-22 Mar-22 Jun-21 June-22 Jun-21 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 2.25 % 1.94 % 2.29 % 2.10 % 1.98 % Return on Average Equity 15.84 % 12.50 % 14.65 % 14.17 % 12.86 % Net Interest Margin 4.79 % 4.66 % 4.55 % 4.73 % 4.32 % Efficiency Ratio 48.67 % 53.45 % 49.79 % 50.87 % 54.03 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.49 % 15.40 % 15.55 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.25 % 18.91 % 20.83 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.25 % 18.91 % 20.83 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.33 % 20.17 % 22.08 % Book Value per Share $ 12.21 $ 12.06 $ 11.25 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ (5) $ 0 Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.07 % 1.28 % 1.64 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.15 %

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

Simon Bai, 425-275-9704

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709210/U-I-Financial-Corp-Reports-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results