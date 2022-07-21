Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the hiring of Jeffrey Hausman as Chief Product Officer, effective July 25, 2022. Hausman joins Samsara from ServiceNow where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Operations Management Portfolio ITOM, ITAM, Security, Risk, and ESG. He brings a proven track record of over 25 years leading product development as a senior executive across a wide range of products at McAfee, Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, and Veritas. Hausman will join Samsara's executive management team and report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara's co-founder and CEO.

Samsara's current Chief Product Officer Kiren Sekar will become the company's first Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on long-term strategy and leading new and emerging product development to expand the Connected Operations Cloud across physical operations. Sekar will continue reporting directly to Biswas.

"Jeffrey's experience as a product leader is extensive, encompassing cloud operations, data analytics, management, security, and infrastructure technologies," said Biswas. "His track record scaling large transformative software companies will be a tremendous asset to Samsara as we expand our Connected Operations Cloud. Jeffrey shares Samsara's passion for helping customers unlock the power of physical operations data to increase operational efficiency, worker safety, and business resiliency. We're excited to welcome Jeffrey to the team."

Biswas added, "I'm also excited to announce Kiren's new role as Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead incubation of net-new products, and bring them to market. These additions will be instrumental as we continue to grow, scale, and add products on the Samsara platform."

"What drew me to Samsara is the real-world impact of the Connected Operations Cloud and the extensibility of the platform," said Hausman. "Samsara customers keep the world running, yet today those businesses face more challenges than ever. Rising fuel costs, inflationary pressures, driver shortages, and supply chain crunches are just a few. Samsara has built a leading platform of applications to help customers mitigate these challenges, and the opportunity for compounding product innovation at scale on the platform is tremendous. I can't wait to get started and help build the future of Connected Operations."

"The world of physical operations is in the early innings of its digital transformation," said Sekar. "Samsara is in a unique position to accelerate this transformation: in just seven years, Samsara has become a system of record for customers' physical operations, across industries that make up 40% of global GDP. And our Connected Operations Cloud is capturing data at a massive scale, processing over four trillion data points each year. This data, combined with feedback from our customers, creates boundless potential to innovate, expand our platform, and grow our impact. I'm thrilled to have Jeffrey on the team to take our market-leading products to the next level. And I'm excited to partner with our customers to build new products on our platform that make operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable."

About Jeffrey Hausman

Jeffrey Hausman joins Samsara from ServiceNow, where he was Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Operations Management Portfolio ITOM, ITAM, Security, Risk, and ESG. He served in that role from 2019 to 2022. Before that, Hausman served as a senior executive at McAfee, Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, and Veritas, and as a CEO and COO for privately held companies. Earlier in his career, Jeffrey served as a consultant to Fortune 500 companies as part of Booz Co. Hausman received his MBA at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business and graduated from Claremont McKenna College with degrees in math and economics.

About Kiren Sekar

Kiren Sekar is Samsara's Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for long-term strategy and new product development. Previously, Sekar was Chief Product Officer, leading the Product organization from founding through Samsara's IPO, and also led Marketing at Samsara from founding until 2021. Prior to joining Samsara, Sekar was VP of Marketing at Meraki (now part of Cisco Systems), where he helped grow the business from $5M to over $500M in annual revenue. Prior to that, Sekar held software engineering and management positions at various startups and at Apple, and holds patents for network protocol design from his work at Apple. Sekar has a B.S. in Computer Science from Stanford.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

