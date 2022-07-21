Turnium Technology Group to integrate Wedge Networks' cyber security platform with Turnium's SD-WAN platform to advance security services and offers for channel partners and end customers.

Turnium enters into a 5-year license agreement with Wedge Networks Inc.

Cyber security software platform to offer Turnium customers added network traffic monitoring, malicious attack detection, and intelligent real-time threat prevention.

Agreement to bundle WedgeARP with Turnium SD-WAN provides channel partners with a complete, integrated solution of network plus security.

Partnership to drive incremental sales, revenue and end-customer value.

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce it has entered into a five-year license agreement ("Agreement") with Wedge Networks Inc. ("Wedge").

The Agreement provides Turnium with the ability to bundle and integrate WedgeARP, Wedge's cyber security platform with Turnium's SD-WAN platform. WedgeARP is a machine learning embedded threat detection and prevention solution that provides deep visibility into network traffic to detect malicious attacks in milliseconds at the edge, before threats have the opportunity to get into networks. Wedge is a cybersecurity software vendor specializing in intelligent real-time threat prevention. With numerous patents, awards, and peer-reviewed machine learning publications, Wedge's intelligent, constantly evolving and learning threat prevention platform protects millions of connected devices - including connected and autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation systems.

Johan Arnet, the CEO of the Company stated: "This license acquisition allows Turnium to expand our product offering to provide Secure Access Service Edge ("SASE") to our channel partners and their end-customers. Turnium channel partners can order WedgeARP as an upsell for existing customers or deploy it as part of a new secure network for new customers."

"Wedge is excited to bring intelligent real-time threat protection to small and medium businesses by incorporating our WedgeARP security platform into Turnium's managed SASE solution," said Dr. Hongwen Zhang, CEO & CTO at Wedge Networks. "With Turnium's focus on simple, agile, and cost-effective solutions, more and more organizations will find it easy to proactively and effectively protect themselves from threats."

The Company acquires this license in exchange for royalties on sales and the issuance to Wedge of 1,785,714 common shares of the Company at an agreed price of $0.56 per share (or a deemed value of $1.0 million), subject the Company's receipt of certain deliverables and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The shares shall be subject to the terms of a voluntary escrow, and shall be automatically released in annual instalments over the initial five-year term of the license.

About Wedge

Wedge Networks Inc. is an intelligent real-time threat prevention solutions company. Its innovation is a patented software platform that enables real-time security services rollout with strategic partners such as MSPs and OEMs. Wedge is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with international teams in the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa regions. Today, Wedge's products prevent advanced security threats for tens of millions of endpoints in enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructures spanning more than 22 countries.

For more information on Wedge Networks Inc. visit www.wedgenetworks.com. Please forward any media or PR inquiries to: PR@wedgenetworks.com

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

