SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2022 / There are many reasons for wanting to look up someone's telephone number, cell phone or mobile. It could be for personal reasons, business, or even both. Finding contact information on an individual's digital identity does not have to be difficult. Do you know what the best reverse lookup data tools are to use when performing phone number searches? For speed and accuracy, Swordfish AI has created an easy to use solution to reverse search and find direct contact info in seconds.

Use Swordfish AI's reverse phone lookup interface to perform free telephone number searches and more. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai

Phone Number Search for Free Lookups

There are many free websites out there to find phone numbers. The problem is you just might get what you pay for. "Free" can also mean inaccurate results often happening from these free phone number finder websites. Even some of the paid ones have the wrong information at times. There may be use cases where you need to verify if a telephone number is a landline, VOIP (voice over ip phone), mobile, or cell phone.

Which website, tool, or platform is the best for searching for phone number lookups ? Swordfish AI was named the Ultimate Contact Finder by a leading industry publication.

"With our proprietary AI platform and algorithm process, we average 95% to 98% data accuracy to verify and validate the personal or business contact information you are searching for," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI .

Reverse Phone Lookup Service from Swordfish AI

The Swordfish.ai data services include people search, public records, background check, reverse phone number lookup service, reverse address, criminal records, identity protect, people search directory, people lookup by state and phone number directory. Perform a reverse cell phone lookup by doing a reverse phone search by name, email address, social profile and more.

Swordfish AI is one of the best email finder and reverse cell phone number lookup tools out there. Swordfish AI is a proprietary data engine that simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners to bring users the most updated and accurate contact information, including personal and business email addresses, and the prized piece of personal contact information, cell phone and mobile phone numbers through their comprehensive phone database containing millions of phone numbers.

Phone Number Search by Name and Company

Perform a free reverse phone search by name and company. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai

Swordfish AI is a great way to find personal or business email addresses and phone numbers. Using their deep search option , you can find accurate mobile phones, emails, business phone numbers, and more data, in just a click. You can do a phone search, using just the prospect's name. Or combine it with the company name the individual works for.

Search for a Telephone Number by Location Address

Reverse lookup a phone number search by first name, last name and city, by full location, street address, city and state. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai

Social Media Phone Number Search of Facebook Profiles

There are many reasons why you would want to find someone's cell phone number on Facebook, but it is not always easy. There are various chrome extensions and online tools which help you get the mobile phone number by scrapping the Facebook profile. It is much easier to get a Facebook email address using those tools as they scrape and find the data for you. The problem with scraper tools are they violate Facebook's terms of service and could get your Facebook account banned.

Swordfish AI is a safe and accurate alternative. The unique thing about Swordfish AI is that it does not violate the Facebook terms of service because it's not actually scrapping Facebook. It is only using the person's profile url as a data reference. It then uses Google to verify this is the correct person you are looking for. Finally, Swordfish AI simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, live in real-time, to obtain the most updated cell phone numbers and contact information for that person.

Search by social profile url or by social account username to reverse phone search. Image Credit: Swordfish.ai

"For phone number searches, Swordfish AI has a unique data gathering technique for matching cell phone numbers to social profiles. Our proprietary telephone line verification system checks line connectivity, line owner historical data and seven other cell phone data points to create a more accurate picture of a person's profile than the competition," said Argeband.

"Users of our two closest competitors, ZoomInfo and Lush, have shared with us and left detailed reviews on G2.com and Google Chrome Web Store about finding cell phone numbers on Swordfish AI that did not appear on competitor platforms," continued Argeband.

Search Twitter Users to Find Phone Numbers

To find someone's cell phone number on Twitter, you can first check their Twitter profile since they may have included how to contact them on their own tweets. You can also check their Twitter profile bio area where they typically include a link for how to get in touch with them via email or other social networks. Many people put their professional company email address or phone number for those who want to reach out to them for business purposes.

A quick and easy way on how to find someone's phone number or email address on Twitter is to use the Swordfish AI social media search option.

Phone Number Search on Linkedin

Searching a LinkedIn profile should be your first thing to check as that's the easiest way to find a prospect's phone number. Some people put their official contact email addresses and telephone numbers to allow people to reach out to them for business connection purposes. Specifically, check out their Linkedin profile "contact info" section. It sounds too simple, but this works most of the time, if the Linkedin user actually puts their phone number in their contact info on their profile.

Youtube Channel Phone Number Search for Popular Youtubers

There are many cases to reach out to some YouTubers you may want to contact. The best way to reach out to them is not social media, as they have so many messages that they are getting there. The more popular their Youtube Channel is, it will be near impossible to get their attention.

The best way to reach out to any YouTuber is by calling or texting them on their cell phone. Texting is a far less crowded platform, and the chances that they will check your text message is higher. The next best way is by emailing them. You are going to need to find their email address , cell phone / mobile phone number, to reach out to them.

Use Google for Phone Number Searches

Google.com is the largest search engine in use today. You can find loads of personal info on many business prospects just by performing various versions of a reverse lookup. Billions of phone directory records exist in Google if you know the correct way to search for them.

No one has time to search billions of records. Current records include cell phone owner data such as: details of cell phone number, accurate phone verification, access to cell phone number geographical location, which telephone company or mobile companies that issued the telephone number, and much more.

Swordfish AI has a popular Google Chrome Extension titled, " Find Emails and Cell Phone Numbers in Seconds ," in the Chrome Web Store. Currently, there are 10,000+ users with 431 five-star reviews.

Use this free Google Chrome plugin extension to perform phone number searches on Google. Image Credit: Google Chrome Web Store and Swordfish.ai

Find an Email Address With a Reverse Phone Number Lookup

"Swordfish AI offers the best combination for contact information. By getting both the email address and phone number , you have two ways to reach out to a targeted business or individual prospect," said Argeband.

About Swordfish AI's Phone Number Search and Reverse Lookup Platform

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, SalesForce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo, DiscoverOrg, RocketReach, Lusha, Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

