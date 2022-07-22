Developing Telecoms reported the view of Ryan Ding, President of Carrier BG, Huawei, who gave a presentation entitled "Green ICT for New Value" at Huawei's Win-Win Innovation Week.

Ding claimed that we are now at a critical juncture where we need to increase energy efficiency, so that we can transmit more information without driving a huge increase in energy consumption.

To reduce the carbon footprint of ICT infrastructure, our top priority needs to be increasing energy efficiency. Operators need to reduce their total carbon emissions, absolute power consumption, and increase their use of "green" electricity.

Ding outlined the three-layer solution proposed by Huawei to help operators improve network energy efficiency, focusing on green sites, green networks, and green operations. At the operations level, Huawei offers a solution that generates and distributes optimization policies while making energy efficiency more visualized and manageable.

Operators will benefit a lot from energy efficiency improvements within their own infrastructure. It is believed that using ICT technology can enable other industries to reduce carbon emissions by 20%. What's more, ICT solutions can enable emissions reductions in other industries that are 10 times the size of the ICT industry's own emissions a concept proposed by the industry that Huawei refers to as a "carbon handprint".

Huawei and its operator partners are working together to empower other industries to reduce carbon footprints using industry-specific solutions. Many success stories have been seen in industries like ports, coal mining, and steel.

Ding concluded by calling on the whole industry to pay more attention to energy efficiency. He noted that establishing an industry-wide indicator system would help set baselines against which energy efficiency can be measured and serve as a guide for the green development of the ICT industry as a whole.

About Developing Telecoms

Developing Telecoms is the leading online news portal for telecoms in emerging markets, delivering telecommunications news and information for senior management and decision makers at network operators, governments and end users. Developing Telecoms receives 6.5 million yearly page views and gets over 1.2 million yearly unique users. Its weekly emerging markets newsletter has over 50,000 subscribers. Developing Telecoms publishes a range of special reports about telecoms in emerging markets spanning topics including 5G, IoT, Smart Cities and Last Mile Connectivity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006111/en/

Contacts:

Media

Alec Barton

+44 7799 417751

alec@developingtelecoms.com