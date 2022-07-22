Regulatory News:

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) announces the success of its first employee share plan entitled "EUROAPI Action 2022", to which more than 67% eligible employees of the Group1 subscribed. This transaction, which was open from June 10 to June 24, 2022, in 7 countries, was designed to foster employees' ownership and more closely associate them to the Group's success and long-term development.

3,309 employees took part in the offer at a subscription price of 10.76 euros2. In France and in Germany, the transaction was particularly well received, with respectively 91.55% and 69.15% of eligible employees subscribing. The total investment by the Group's employees amounted to 5,025,199.76 euros.

On July 21, following the transaction, 522,600 new ordinary shares, representing 0.56% of the share capital and voting rights, were issued by EUROAPI, directly and through the Company's French collective employee shareholding vehicle (FCPE), within the framework of the offer reserved for employees. The newly created shares will be entitled to any shareholder rights (voting rights and dividends) upon issuance.

Karl Rotthier, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI declared: "I am very proud of the success of this first global employee share plan. At a time when we are embracing a new phase of our roadmap with our recent listing on Euronext Paris, this excellent level of participation demonstrates the confidence and dedication of our teams in building our future success together, in line with our culture of excellence and entrepreneurial values."

All employees' investments, including any free matching shares, will be subject to a lock-up period of 5 years, until May 31, 2027 (inclusive), during which the EUROAPI shares cannot be sold, except in case of early exit events.

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: EAPI ISIN code: FR0014008VX5). Find out more at www.euroapi.com.

Admission of the shares to trading on the Euronext Paris market on the same line as the existing shares will be requested as soon as possible after the completion of the share capital increase.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy EUROAPI shares. The offer of EUROAPI shares reserved for employees will only be made in countries where such an offer has been registered with or notified to the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the requirement to prepare a prospectus or to register or notify of the offer, where such procedure is required.

More generally, the offer will only be made in countries where all required registration and/or notification procedures have been carried out, approvals obtained, and procedures for consulting or informing employee representatives followed.

This press release is not intended for and should not be copied to or distributed in countries where such a prospectus has not been approved or such exemption is not available or where all necessary registration, notification, consultation and/or information procedures have not been completed or authorizations obtained.

1 On May 6, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors has decided the principle of a share capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies that have adhered to the EUROAPI Group Savings Plan, under the framework of the 23 decision of the sole shareholder of EUROAPI of March 30, 2022.

2 The subscription price has been set by the Board of Directors. It is equal to the average of the volume-weighted average price of a EUROAPI share on Euronext Paris during the 20 trading days preceding the date on which the subscription price is set, minus a 20% discount.

