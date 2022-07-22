Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, confirms its ISO 9001 certification within the framework of the external follow-up audit, conducted by the AFNOR Certification Group.

This follow-up audit of Navya's Management System was conducted on July 4, 5 and 6, 2022 at its three French sites in Villeurbanne, Vénissieux and Paris La Défense and follows the ISO 9001 certification obtained by Navya on August 3, 2021.

An international standard, ISO 9001 is an important indicator that Navya's Quality Management System is perfectly aligned with its entire internal and external ecosystem.

The follow-up audit confirmed the effectiveness of Navya's procedures and the quality of its day-to-day services, assessed according to the following seven principles:

Customer orientation,

Leadership,

Staff involvement,

Processes,

Continuous improvement,

Evidence-based decision making,

Stakeholder relationship management and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The auditor's positive feedback highlights the following strengths in particular:

Strong mobilization, understanding and ability of the teams to adapt the company's processes to the strategic orientations,

Implementation of effective tools to animate the processes,

Successful integration of CSR into the Quality Management System, which has become the Responsible Management System.

With the achievement of this certification follow-up, Navya confirms its will to be part of a continuous improvement strategy in order to offer its customers and partners a quality of service in accordance with the best international standards. The ISO 9001 standard is also a solid foundation for obtaining future certifications necessary for the proper development of Navya (cybersecurity, environment).

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya: "Navya is pursuing its development strategy with an active policy of labeling the quality of its services. It has just received very positive feedback from the follow-up audit of its ISO 9001 certification. This certification allows us to measure our performance and to develop our operating methods in a logic of continuous improvement. It reflects our desire to be ever more efficient in the services we provide in order to improve our customers' satisfaction and increase their confidence. In our very international context, ISO 9001 certification is a recognition of the excellence of our quality management system by all our stakeholders and constitutes a solid reference for all our employees. I would like to salute the excellent work accomplished by our quality managers and all our teams, who ensure an efficient quality management and a responsible management system on a daily basis."

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech

