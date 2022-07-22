A TrendForce report shows growth in production of modules over 600 W and increased format size. Cells and wafers are getting larger as well.A report from TrendForce for Q2 2022 shows the path of solar modules and cells continues to move toward larger formats and higher production capacities. As the cost of polysilicon rises, the need for increased efficiency and reduced costs in PV products intensifies. Large and high-power components now account for 80% of capacity and shipments of wafers, cells, and modules, and have become mainstream in the market. Large modules, considered 182 mm and 210 mm, ...

