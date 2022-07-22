Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 21

22 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 372.7814 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 376 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 368 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,516,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,575,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1163373.00 08:27:4500060140633TRLO0LSE
784373.00 08:27:4500060140632TRLO0LSE
2213372.50 08:27:4500060140634TRLO0LSE
1976372.00 08:29:3100060140748TRLO0LSE
527370.00 08:42:2300060141635TRLO0LSE
700370.00 08:42:2300060141634TRLO0LSE
700370.00 08:42:2300060141633TRLO0LSE
2146368.50 09:20:4900060144128TRLO0LSE
1847368.00 09:27:3500060144486TRLO0LSE
701369.00 09:41:3600060145506TRLO0LSE
1318369.00 09:41:3600060145507TRLO0LSE
1919371.50 10:17:1900060147632TRLO0LSE
28374.00 11:37:5300060151688TRLO0LSE
3455375.00 11:42:2100060151932TRLO0LSE
1818375.00 11:45:0000060152097TRLO0LSE
434375.00 11:45:0000060152096TRLO0LSE
315375.00 12:16:4400060153389TRLO0LSE
59375.00 12:16:5300060153393TRLO0LSE
787376.00 12:53:4100060154615TRLO0LSE
1877376.00 12:53:4100060154621TRLO0LSE
179376.00 12:53:4100060154620TRLO0LSE
1023376.00 12:53:4100060154619TRLO0LSE
2082376.00 12:53:4100060154624TRLO0LSE
2033376.00 13:27:0900060156128TRLO0LSE
1513375.00 13:53:0900060156957TRLO0LSE
780375.00 13:53:0900060156956TRLO0LSE
827373.00 14:16:5700060157888TRLO0LSE
330373.00 14:16:5700060157887TRLO0LSE
503373.00 14:16:5700060157886TRLO0LSE
420372.50 14:30:3800060158836TRLO0LSE
63372.50 14:30:3800060158835TRLO0LSE
404372.50 14:30:3800060158834TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:30:3800060158833TRLO0LSE
707372.00 14:34:2300060159073TRLO0LSE
40372.00 14:34:2300060159072TRLO0LSE
50372.00 14:34:2300060159071TRLO0LSE
169372.00 14:34:2300060159070TRLO0LSE
1048372.00 14:34:2300060159069TRLO0LSE
1344371.50 14:45:1500060159948TRLO0LSE
507371.50 14:45:1500060159947TRLO0LSE
1533371.50 15:13:5000060162226TRLO0LSE
413371.50 15:13:5000060162225TRLO0LSE
700372.00 15:25:5500060163134TRLO0LSE
161371.50 15:25:5500060163135TRLO0LSE
114371.00 15:30:4700060163518TRLO0LSE
785371.00 15:31:1400060163549TRLO0LSE
488371.00 15:33:2900060163709TRLO0LSE
1711372.50 15:49:0600060165236TRLO0LSE
290372.50 15:49:0600060165235TRLO0LSE
700373.50 15:57:1800060165980TRLO0LSE
593373.50 15:57:1800060165979TRLO0LSE
92373.50 15:57:1800060165978TRLO0LSE
132373.50 15:57:1800060165977TRLO0LSE
324373.50 15:57:1800060165976TRLO0LSE
521373.00 16:05:1300060166608TRLO0LSE
700373.00 16:05:1300060166607TRLO0LSE
512372.50 16:06:0100060166682TRLO0LSE
716372.50 16:06:0100060166681TRLO0LSE
26372.00 16:10:2300060167092TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
