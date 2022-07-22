Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

22 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 21 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 50,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 372.7814 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 376 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 368 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,516,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,575,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 21 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1163 373.00 08:27:45 00060140633TRLO0 LSE 784 373.00 08:27:45 00060140632TRLO0 LSE 2213 372.50 08:27:45 00060140634TRLO0 LSE 1976 372.00 08:29:31 00060140748TRLO0 LSE 527 370.00 08:42:23 00060141635TRLO0 LSE 700 370.00 08:42:23 00060141634TRLO0 LSE 700 370.00 08:42:23 00060141633TRLO0 LSE 2146 368.50 09:20:49 00060144128TRLO0 LSE 1847 368.00 09:27:35 00060144486TRLO0 LSE 701 369.00 09:41:36 00060145506TRLO0 LSE 1318 369.00 09:41:36 00060145507TRLO0 LSE 1919 371.50 10:17:19 00060147632TRLO0 LSE 28 374.00 11:37:53 00060151688TRLO0 LSE 3455 375.00 11:42:21 00060151932TRLO0 LSE 1818 375.00 11:45:00 00060152097TRLO0 LSE 434 375.00 11:45:00 00060152096TRLO0 LSE 315 375.00 12:16:44 00060153389TRLO0 LSE 59 375.00 12:16:53 00060153393TRLO0 LSE 787 376.00 12:53:41 00060154615TRLO0 LSE 1877 376.00 12:53:41 00060154621TRLO0 LSE 179 376.00 12:53:41 00060154620TRLO0 LSE 1023 376.00 12:53:41 00060154619TRLO0 LSE 2082 376.00 12:53:41 00060154624TRLO0 LSE 2033 376.00 13:27:09 00060156128TRLO0 LSE 1513 375.00 13:53:09 00060156957TRLO0 LSE 780 375.00 13:53:09 00060156956TRLO0 LSE 827 373.00 14:16:57 00060157888TRLO0 LSE 330 373.00 14:16:57 00060157887TRLO0 LSE 503 373.00 14:16:57 00060157886TRLO0 LSE 420 372.50 14:30:38 00060158836TRLO0 LSE 63 372.50 14:30:38 00060158835TRLO0 LSE 404 372.50 14:30:38 00060158834TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:30:38 00060158833TRLO0 LSE 707 372.00 14:34:23 00060159073TRLO0 LSE 40 372.00 14:34:23 00060159072TRLO0 LSE 50 372.00 14:34:23 00060159071TRLO0 LSE 169 372.00 14:34:23 00060159070TRLO0 LSE 1048 372.00 14:34:23 00060159069TRLO0 LSE 1344 371.50 14:45:15 00060159948TRLO0 LSE 507 371.50 14:45:15 00060159947TRLO0 LSE 1533 371.50 15:13:50 00060162226TRLO0 LSE 413 371.50 15:13:50 00060162225TRLO0 LSE 700 372.00 15:25:55 00060163134TRLO0 LSE 161 371.50 15:25:55 00060163135TRLO0 LSE 114 371.00 15:30:47 00060163518TRLO0 LSE 785 371.00 15:31:14 00060163549TRLO0 LSE 488 371.00 15:33:29 00060163709TRLO0 LSE 1711 372.50 15:49:06 00060165236TRLO0 LSE 290 372.50 15:49:06 00060165235TRLO0 LSE 700 373.50 15:57:18 00060165980TRLO0 LSE 593 373.50 15:57:18 00060165979TRLO0 LSE 92 373.50 15:57:18 00060165978TRLO0 LSE 132 373.50 15:57:18 00060165977TRLO0 LSE 324 373.50 15:57:18 00060165976TRLO0 LSE 521 373.00 16:05:13 00060166608TRLO0 LSE 700 373.00 16:05:13 00060166607TRLO0 LSE 512 372.50 16:06:01 00060166682TRLO0 LSE 716 372.50 16:06:01 00060166681TRLO0 LSE 26 372.00 16:10:23 00060167092TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com