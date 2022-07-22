Anzeige
WKN: A2JLJ8 ISIN: GB00BDGT2M75 Ticker-Symbol: 7VE 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
16:56 Uhr
1,770 Euro
+0,020
+1,14 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVO ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVO ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
1,7401,81023.07.
Firmen im Artikel
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS INC24,400+0,83 %
GREAT PANTHER MINING LIMITED0,113+7,85 %
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC23,200-18,88 %
HPQ SILICON INC0,230+3,32 %
NOVABASE SGPS SA4,780-7,72 %
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC0,159+4,47 %
VIVO ENERGY PLC1,770+1,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.