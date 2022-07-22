New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - On June 16, Effie Awards Greater China "Industrial Digitalization: Service & Marketing" Specialty Category CFE & Tencent Qidian Growing 50 Metaverse Marketing Session was successfully held online. At the event, Effie Awards Greater China and its partner Tencent Qidian as well as invite-only industrial experts talked about Metaverse marketing and values.

In this year, Effie Awards Greater China and Tencent Qidian kicked off the 2.0 version of "Industrial Digitalization: Service & Marketing" Specialty Category. In response to the digital reforms and leaps forward in various industries, "Metaverse Marketing" has been included into the Industrial Digitalization category to record new ideas and works that break through marketing innovation frameworks and inspire multi-dimensional growth.

Industrial digitalization promotion

Alex Xu, President of Effie Greater China, Senior EVP of Effie Worldwide, said Effie Awards Greater China is granted to those who have presented effective practices to lead marketing trends. He unveiled the winners of 2021 Effie Awards Greater China, and congratulated Tencent on winning the best advertiser award.

Alex said: "In this year, Effie Awards Greater China will focus on marketing segments and market trends. It upgraded the 'Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category' in cooperation with Tencent Qidian, and introduced other special categories such as e-game marketing and sports marketing. These testify Effie's dedication to covering major market segments, helping brands win industrial recognition and helping practitioners achieve their values." The Awards also reflect Chinese brands' transformation and growth in their marketing practices.

The "Industrial Digitalization: Service and Marketing Specialty Category" registered the most candidates and the most industrial participants in 2021. In this year, the "Industrial Digitalization" category has been upgraded. Seven industrial category have been updated and six specialty categories have been added to provide all industries with an arena for digital presentation.

The "Industrial Digitalization" category is open to 2B/2C/2G digital cases covering a wide range from collaborative office to smart home, from digital exhibition to scenic areas, and from rural revitalization to Uni Marketing or private traffic marketing.

The Metaverse marketing specialty category, added this year, is open to various marketing cases, such as virtual IP application, digital collection, scenario gamification, and VR/AR-based remote collaboration, from all industries.

Tencent Qidian said Effie and Tencent Qidian encourage participants to contribute cases to help demonstrate the evolution of digital marketing with Chinese characteristics and inspire and lead industrial transformation, exploration and development.

As of round 4, the applications for 2022 Effie Awards Greater China "Industrial Digitalization: Service & Marketing" Specialty Category increased 76.67% year-on-year.

About Tencent Qidian

Tencent Qidian provides professional services to help brands create diverse scenarios to reach their clients, and provides connections between online and offline and digital and material worlds to bring brands closer to the young Generation Z. Qidian will continue to help leading enterprises in upgrading and transforming their services and marketing practices, providing support for client service and marketing digitalization, and grasping the technology-generated opportunities.

About Grower 50

Growing 50 is Tencent Qidian's high-end communication IP, mainly in forms of closed-door seminars and open lectures. It organizes seminars on hotspot topics among entrepreneurs and tries to give inspirations. Each session will invite no more than 50 CXO guests to focus on innovative growth philosophy centering on Services Marketing.

