Researchers in Hungary have found that a high tilt angle may increase power forecast errors in a PV installation by up to 49%. They also ascertained that undersizing the inverters by a sizing factor of 1.5 may reduce forecast errors by up to 25%.Researchers from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics have investigated the impact of design parameters such as tilt angle, inverter sizing factor, and solar module row spacing on the accuracy of yield forecasts for photovoltaic installations. In the study Impact of the tilt angle, inverter sizing factor and row spacing on the photovoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...