The "UK Digital Lending Platform Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Point of Service, Deployment Mode, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK's Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 892.65 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3053.97 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.89%.

Market Segmentation

The UK's Digital Lending Platform Market is segmented based on Offerings, Point of Service, and Deployment Mode.

Offerings, the market is classified into Software and Service.

Point of Service, the market is classified into Design and Implementation, Training and Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support and Maintenance.

Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On premises.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process

Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform

The Surge in Multichannel Collection Service

Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

Restraints

Higher Dependence on Traditional Lending Methods

High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

Opportunities

Specialized Applications of AI/ML

Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

The Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

Challenges

Network Connectivity and Infrastructural Issues

Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Digital Lending Platform Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 UK's Digital Lending Platform Market, By Offerings

7 UK's Digital Lending Platform Market, By Point of Service

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

10 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Assetz SME Capital Limited.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Finantix (InvestCloud Private Banking)

Finastra (Misys International Limited)

Fiserv, Inc.

HiEnd Systems LLC

Landbay Partners Limited

LendInvest plc

Mambu

Newable Ltd.

Newgen Software Technologies Limited.

Pegasystems Inc.

RateSetter (Metro Bank)

Sharegain Ltd.

Temenos AG

Wipro Limited

Yobota, Ltd.

