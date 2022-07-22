The "UK Digital Lending Platform Market (2022-2027) by Offerings, Point of Service, Deployment Mode, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK's Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 892.65 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3053.97 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.89%.
Market Segmentation
- The UK's Digital Lending Platform Market is segmented based on Offerings, Point of Service, and Deployment Mode.
- Offerings, the market is classified into Software and Service.
- Point of Service, the market is classified into Design and Implementation, Training and Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support and Maintenance.
- Deployment Mode, the market is classified into Cloud and On premises.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Automation in The Money Lending Process
- Rise in Government Initiatives Toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform
- The Surge in Multichannel Collection Service
- Rise in The Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile
Restraints
- Higher Dependence on Traditional Lending Methods
- High Cost of Maintenance and Investment
Opportunities
- Specialized Applications of AI/ML
- Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services
- The Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models
Challenges
- Network Connectivity and Infrastructural Issues
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks
- Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the UK's Digital Lending Platform Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 UK's Digital Lending Platform Market, By Offerings
7 UK's Digital Lending Platform Market, By Point of Service
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Company Profiles
10 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Assetz SME Capital Limited.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)
- Finantix (InvestCloud Private Banking)
- Finastra (Misys International Limited)
- Fiserv, Inc.
- HiEnd Systems LLC
- Landbay Partners Limited
- LendInvest plc
- Mambu
- Newable Ltd.
- Newgen Software Technologies Limited.
- Pegasystems Inc.
- RateSetter (Metro Bank)
- Sharegain Ltd.
- Temenos AG
- Wipro Limited
- Yobota, Ltd.
