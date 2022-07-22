UK-based programming is free for anyone with 48 hours of continuous sobriety and will begin to be held monthly as The Phoenix broadens its reach globally through volunteer-led classes

The Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that fosters a supportive, sober active community for individuals recovering from substance use as well as allies and supporters of those in recovery, announced that it hosted its first transcontinental class with the introduction of programming in London. The inaugural class sold out and will become a monthly event as The Phoenix grows its community in the United Kingdom and beyond.

The UK-based programming is part of a partnership with The Wick CrossFit, an east London based CrossFit gym in the Hackney Wick neighborhood, and offers a blend of workouts and social connectivity for anyone who wishes to join. As is the case with all programming from The Phoenix, the monthly classes are free to anyone with 48 hours of continuous sobriety from alcohol and nonprescription drugs.

"Addiction is a global epidemic and The Phoenix is well-positioned to make a difference by mobilizing volunteers to lead programming," said Scott Strode, Founder and National Executive Director of The Phoenix. "While our primary focus remains supporting those in recovery in the U.S., we will continue to seek opportunities to bring our programming as many people as possible. We plan to hire an International Volunteer Manager to broaden our reach and expand The Phoenix community in new communities across the globe."

The transcontinental programming was catalyzed by The Phoenix's first UK-based employee, Beth Collinson. She serves as Manager of Research and Evaluation, while also building the partnership and monthly class infrastructure with The Wick CrossFit.

"It was incredible to see the energy from participants in our first London class," said Collinson. "As local officials continue to combat rising rates of drug and alcohol related deaths in the UK, The Phoenix can play an impactful role to grow and strengthen the recovery community by complementing government funded and third sector initiatives."

Prior to the UK, The Phoenix expanded its presence internationally in October 2021 with the launch of classes in Canada through a partnership with All Level CrossFit in Windsor, Ontario. The volunteer-led programming has been met with great excitement and has created a roadmap for The Phoenix's entrance in other markets. The Phoenix is recruiting volunteers to lead programming in additional countries. Interested individuals can apply to be a volunteer by visiting thephoenix.org/volunteer.

Since 2006, The Phoenix's free sober active community has inspired more than 104,000 people to believe they have the strength to rise from the ashes of addiction through the support of those who are walking that very same path. Through its brick-and-mortar locations in major municipalities across the U.S., such as Boston, Mass. and Denver, Colo., along with an extensive online offering of live-stream and virtual programming, the nonprofit organization aims to redefine the addiction recovery process through its innovative model that is designed to facilitate human connection in a supportive environment and eradicate the stigma of substance use. Physical and other group-focused activity is the mechanism through which The Phoenix introduces individuals to the safe and supportive 'sober active community' at the heart of the program's success.

About The Phoenix

The Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that fosters a free sober active community for individuals recovering from substance use and those who choose to live a sober life. Since launching programs in Colorado in 2006, more than 104,000 people have joined The Phoenix community globally. By leveraging the intrinsic power of physical activity and social connection, participants build confidence and find the support they need to live productive and fulfilling lives in recovery. The Phoenix events are free to anyone with at least 48 hours of continuous sobriety from alcohol and nonprescription drugs, including allies and supporters of those in recovery. Instructors are either in recovery themselves or supporters with a strong tie to the mission and desire to make a difference. The Phoenix helps individuals rise from the ashes of addiction and pursue lives full of hope. For programming, follow The Phoenix on Facebook, download The Phoenix app or visit www.thephoenix.org for more information.

