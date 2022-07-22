T-DAB.AI: State-of-the-art Edge AI platform to accelerate UK's AI adoption

LONDON, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

UK deep tech AI company, T-DAB.AI, has closed their funding round of £495,000 to accelerate the development of their Edge AI platform.

Funding has been sourced from private angel investors including Growceanu, and non-equity funding from Innovate UK as part of an industry collaboration with Domin and University of Bath.

The funds will bring forward more advanced Federated Learning capabilities, automated Edge ML-Ops, and accelerated deployment mechanisms. In addition, funds will support the evolution of the sales and marketing functions of T-DAB.AI.

T-DAB.AI's state-of-the-art Edge AI platform will revolutionise AI for IoT applications.

Designed by data scientists, T-DAB.AI's platform enables teams to build or buy machine learning solutions, trained at the Edge, and push models into production and deploy them faster, more privately, and cost efficiently than ever before.

It will enable Edge AI to be implemented across IoT infrastructure without the need to move vast volumes of data to the cloud. Hence increasing security and privacy, reducing expensive data and compute costs, and reducing the need for continuous network connectivity for connected device intelligence.

At the core of the platform is a new paradigm known as Federated Learning. T-DAB.AI's vision is to serve seamless and massively scalable Federated Learning to the full spectrum of Edge compute, all the way down to the chip.

T-DAB.AI is a technology company on a mission to revolutionise the building and transformation of IoT powered industrial businesses through decentralised AI.

Founded in 2016, T-DAB.AI has enjoyed year-on-year growth, winning large global clients across the industrial IOT sector as well as significant funding from Innovate UK.

"We invested in T-DAB because it is a company made up of an excellent team, with people very well trained in business, technology and sales. They have also developed a solid set of innovative products and services in a technical field applicable in many industries, including production, energy, automotive, HVAC and Smart Building. The solution is already validated, the current sales are excellent and have a very high traction."

Ciprian Man, Investor/Founder, Growceanu.



"This is great news for T-DAB and for manufacturing more generally, to be able to utilise AI at the edge without the need for huge amounts of data collection and analysis is game changing."

Nick Hussey, CEO, The Manufacturer

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864644/T_DAB_AI_Logo.jpg

Contact:

George Hancock

George.Hancock@t-dab.com

07715 455071