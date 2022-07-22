Anzeige
Freitag, 22.07.2022

WKN: A3CVG0 ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
12:59 Uhr
0,159 Euro
-0,028
-15,01 %
22.07.2022
DOLFINES: Reduction of Capital and par value

Montigny Le Bretonneux, July 22, 2022

REDUCTION OF THE CAPITAL AND NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry, announces today that under the terms of the resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 July 2022, the share capital has been reduced from €9,572,774 to €191,455.48 by reducing the nominal value of the share from €0.50 to €0.01.

As a result, the share capital consists of 19,145,548 shares of one (1) euro cent of nominal value each.

About Dolfines: www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - Code ISIN: FR0014004QZ9 - Mnémo: ALDOL DOLFINES is éligible to PEA-PME

Contacts :

DOLFINES: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

ACTIFIN : Loris Daougabel, Media Relations - + 33 (0) 1 56 88 11 16 - ldaougabel@actifin.fr

COMALTO: Jean-François Carminati, Shareholders Relations - + 33 (0) 6 63 87 57 60 - jfcarminati@comalto.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75657-dolfines_pr_reduction-of-capital-and-par-value_july2022egmjuly192022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
