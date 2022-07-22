Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of medical cannabis products and patient services, and holder of licences under the Cannabis Act through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms"), ABcann Medicinals Inc., today announced that Canna Farms has received a Research Licence from Health Canada allowing it to possess cannabis for the purpose of research. The Research Licence allows Canna Farms to evaluate its medical cannabis products based on taste, smell, feel and visual appeal for research purposes prior to sales of these products.

"We are continually enhancing our product quality for our patients who rely on cannabis as medication," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "This licence allows us to understand the sensory characteristics of our cultivars in various product formats, and offers a competitive advantage for the new products and genetics we bring to market."

The Research Licence also allows Canna Farms to evaluate the products of strategic partners and third-party manufacturers sold on its curated medical e-commerce marketplace.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis® is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. Through its Canna Farms and ABcann business units, VIVO holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical®, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 200,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com

