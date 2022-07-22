The country added more than 30 GW of new PV capacity in the first half of 2022 and its cumulative installed solar power reached 340 GW at the end of June.China has deployed around 30.88 GW of new PV systems in the first six months of 2022, according to new figures released by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). In the same period a year earlier, the newly deployed PV capacity was 13.01 GW. At the end of June, the country's cumulative capacity had reached 340 GW. Looking forward, the CPIA said it expects between 85 and 100 GW of new PV installations may be deployed in China this ...

