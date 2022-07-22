- (PLX AI) - Autoliv shares rose nearly 5% after second-quarter earnings beat expectations on the back of better-than-expected margins powered by strong price increases.
- • The company also slightly raised guidance, with midpoint of the new guidance implying EBIT of $585 million for the year vs. consensus of $550 million
- • The stock has been strong into numbers, but Q2 is clearly better than feared excluding one-off recoveries and legal settlement of $50 million, analysts at Carnegie said
- • Autoliv shows clear traction and results on getting commercial recoveries to offset raw material costs, and price increases are coming through: Carnegie
- • H2 will be dramatically better than H1, not least on cash flow, but not by as much as we had foreseen, SEB said
