PAO Severstal: Severstal announces its intention to cancel the listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

22-Jul-2022 / 14:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Severstal announces its intention to cancel the listing of Global Depositary Receipts on the London Stock Exchange

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST) ("Severstal") has sent today a request to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") to cancel the listing of global depositary receipts ("GDRs") issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Severstal's ordinary shares (ISIN: US8181503025 and US8181501045, respectively) on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the request to cancel the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE.

Severstal also notified Citibank, N.A. of the termination of the GDR Program and instructed Citibank, N.A. to terminate the Depository Agreements as from the date no later than August 31, 2022 by sending a notice of termination to the holders of the GDRs in accordance with the Depository Agreements and to take the necessary actions pursuant to the Depository Agreements in connection with such termination.

The decision to cancel the listing of the GDRs and to terminate the GDR Program was driven by the introduction of a number of sanctions restrictions against PAO Severstal, due to which the maintenance of the Severstal GDR Program in accordance with the Depository Agreements, as well as regular trading operations with the Severstal GDRs are no longer possible.

Severstal expects that the cancellation of listing will take effect on the 21st business day from the date of this notification.

Severstal encourages GDR holders to contact Citibank, N.A. directly, in accordance with the procedure provided for in the relevant Depository Agreements, to discuss with Citibank, N.A. possible options for exercising their rights, including the rights to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares of Severstal. We also draw the attention of the GDR holders that on 14 July 2022, the provisions of Federal law No. 319-FZ dated 14 July 2022 came into effect which contemplate conversion of depositary receipts (including Severstal' GDRs) into shares of Russian issuers by virtue of law automatically or upon request of GDR holders. Severstal' GDRs held with Russian depositaries will be converted into shares upon application of the issuer of shares within the time and in a manner to be determined by the Bank of Russia. Severstal' GDRs held with foreign depositaries may be converted into shares directly upon the request of their holders which may be submitted to Sberbank as Russian custodian by 12 October 2022.

We will regularly publish further updates on the developments with respect to the GDR Program upon receipt of relevant information.

Contacts of Citibank, N.A. for communication can be found at the following link: https://severstal.com/rus/contacts?contacts=investors

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Public Relations Nikita Klimantov Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 na.klimantov@severstal.com anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

P?? Severstal is a vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining company, working with customers and partners to create new products and integrated solutions from steel. The company's production facilities are located in Russia. Severstal is listed on MOEX (CHMF) and on the LSE (SVST). Severstal reported revenue of USD11.6 million and EBITDA of USD6 bln in 2021. Severstal's crude steel production in 2021 reached 11.6 million tonnes.

