Atos International: Atos positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022

Atos positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022

Evaluation positions Atos in the report for the first time in the Visionary Quadrant

Paris, France - July 22, 2022 - Atos today announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022, Worldwide, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.1 This is the first time that Atos has been recognized in this report.

The public cloud IT transformation services (PCITS) market delivers transformational outcomes via cloud-native professional and managed application services built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services.

Gartner estimates that 'as the benefits of cloud-native solutions become self-apparent, underscored by the speed of transformation during the pandemic, a new market that focuses on cloud-native development and management engagements has quickly taken shape'.

"We consider our debut positioning in this report as confirmation of our strategic move to a value-led focus that reflects market expectations for end-to-end cloud transformation" said Michael Liebow, Head of Atos OneCloud . "Our acquisition of Cloudreach earlier this year and continued investment in our people and assets has only further strengthened our Atos OneCloud practice, bringing cloud-native competency and reinforcing our global partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. We're keenly focused on leveraging our leading cloud expertise to accelerate business outcomes for our clients and to speed the development and delivery of cloud transformation and run services."

To find out more about Atos' full suite of cloud services, visit https://atos.net/en/onecloud-hub

To download a copy of the report, please go to Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM - Atos

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

***

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.



Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88







1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022, Worldwide" - 20 July 2022





Attachment