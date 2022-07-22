Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 22
22 July 2021
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")
RESULT OF AGM
The Company announces that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.