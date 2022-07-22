Dale Ventures acquires 20 percent stake in train booking site Rail Online

We are very excited to have secured the backing of Dale Ventures to help support our company's goal of promoting the increased use of sustainable forms of transport - James Dunneis excited to announce its latest investment in the Australian tech start-up company Metro 1 Travel and Technology Pty Ltd, the operator of a top-tier website www.rail.onlinethat allows customers across the globe to book affordable, convenient rail travel with ease. Led by CEO Dale W. Wood, Dale Venturesrecently invested AU$2,500,000 to acquire a 20 percent stake in the company.

At www.rail.online, customers in Europe, Australia, and throughout the world can search for terrific deals on train tickets, knowing they'll find the best prices and knowledgeable customer service staff all in one place. Rail Online offers quick and simple refunds, giving travelers peace of mind when they book each and every time.

"The travel market has been waiting for a service like Rail Online since the advent of e-ticketing in the rail sector, and this desire is only bolstered by pent-up demand related to the pandemic," Dale W. Wood said. "Digital ticketing is poised for major innovation, and James, Lachlan, and Kew are ahead of their time. I am thrilled to be able to support their venture as they move toward making cheap, climate-conscious rail travel a reality for millions."

Rail.Onlineis more than just a booking site - it's a travel companion and comparison platform that makes international adventures all the more achievable. From European rail passes to point-to-point tickets across the United Kingdom, planning a trip is a faster and more affordable experience when using Rail Online. With every search, customers can see all available options for a train ticket and compare prices, amenities, and experiences, as well as receive an easy-to-understand breakdown of when and how often their ticket can be used.

Founded by James Dunne, Lachlan McCallum, and Kew Muthalif, Rail Online has already caught the eye of industry leader SilverRail who signed a contract with the company in 2021. Cameron Jones, Chief Strategy Officer at SilverRail, said, "We've been impressed with the founding team that Rail Online has brought to the table. Our companies share a genuine passion for the sector, and we look forward to working with them as they grow."

"We want to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to compare, plan and book their next rail adventure," James Dunne said."SilverRail has helped us create a platform that offers a seamless booking experience with competitive prices and the ability to self-manage any changes or refunds. With the rapid advancement of digital ticketing in the rail sector, it's time for a new player, and we're it."

The recent investment by Dale Ventures will allow Rail Online to expand further across Europe and into North America.

About Dale Ventures

Dale Venturesis a personal investment holding group founded by serial investor Dale W. Wood. The company partners with management teams to provide the significant strategic and analytic resources needed to build and grow remarkable companies. Dale Ventures has adopted a consultative approach that harnesses the power of innovative teams to generate groundbreaking ideas, tactics, and strategies that drive growth and build long-term value.

For more information about Dale Wood and his projects, please visit www.Dale.com and Facebook.com/DaleVentures.

