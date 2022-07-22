Cosmos Holdings, Inc.: Cosmos Holdings Appoints Dr. Manfred Ziegler to its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22 , 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that it has appointed finance veteran Dr. Manfred Ziegler to the Company's Advisory Board.

Dr. Ziegler brings over 30 years of executive management, financial, and operational experience, as well as extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on high-growth public and private companies. Notably, Dr. Manfred Ziegler served as Chief Executive Officer of CC Pharma, a leading German distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products into more than 24 countries. Dr. Ziegler was instrumental in the restructuring of CC Pharma and contributed to the acquisition of CC Pharma by Aphria (NYSE:APHA) in 2019. Before joining CC Pharma, Dr. Ziegler founded, built and managed several companies in the automotive, food and medical industries, both domestic and international. Currently, Dr. Manfred Ziegler is a managing director and founder of Conzima GmbH, a business management consultancy firm focused on restructuring and reorganizing business processes to improve operational efficiency. Dr. Ziegler received a degree in business administration from University of Mannheim.

Dr. Ziegler, commented, "I have worked closely with Greg Siokas for several years, and it is a great honor to join as an advisor at this exciting time for the Company. I look froward to bringing my operational and M&A experience to Cosmos, as well as partnering with its incredibly talented management team to build a leading, highly scalable international pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company."

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ziegler to our advisory board. He brings with him an impressive track record in corporate finance, strategic management as well as mergers and acquisitions, which should be invaluable as we continue to rapidly expand our global footprint through organic growth and accretive acquisitions. Additionally, we believe Dr. Ziegler's operational experience and large network of contacts will assist us in expanding our distribution network, as well as launching innovative pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products in new markets worldwide."

