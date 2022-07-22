Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

22 July 2022

The Company announced that on 21 July 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.65 per share.