Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION
22 July 2022
The Company announced that on 21 July 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.65 per share.
Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase was 5,183,686 (previously reported as 5,158,686).
