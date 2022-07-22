Lima, Peru--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - Renowned entrepreneur and financial coach Btho Cabrera announces the upcoming new webinar "How to Manage Wealth", which will be held on Wednesday, 20 August 2022. Btho aims to impart financial literacy knowledge to others through his new webinar.

Peru-born Btho Cabrera's success mantra is to lead a balanced lifestyle with people's unique talents rather than focusing on completely conventional methods. Overspending and increasing debts are constant burdens that stop people from achieving their financial goals and creating economically strong safety nets.

On the topics covered in the webinar, Btho said, "I will share tips for planning for your financial security with careful budgeting, mining independent income, and monitoring credit and investments. My six years of experience in financial wellness have helped people who are caught in financial traps and unavoidable expenses. In my upcoming webinar, I will give a reality check to customers who are quite nervous about how to manage their monthly expenses. With advanced technology, I chose to promote financial education for Millennials and Gen Zs through webinars organized by my company Magnates. You can also get updates on my latest news on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/bthocabreraoficial/)."

For more information on the webinar, please visit http://www.bthocabrera.com.

