German company Flaxres has developed an industrial process to recycle PV modules, and has begun operating a pilot facility at its new site where 10 tons of solar modules can be recycled daily. Flaxres plans to make equipment based on this facility available to international customers.Flaxres says it has transferred its proprietary technology to an industrial process, and is bringing its pilot solar panel recycling system to market. The basis for the breakthrough was a successfully completed mass test with the recycling of 7.5 tons of solar modules in the "Flaxthor" production plant, it added. ...

