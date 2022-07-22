Recovapro Air by Recovapro is a medical-grade compression system to aid athletes to have a faster recovery after intense training.

Kent, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - Recovapro, a company trusted by Premier League footballers, ex-Special Forces soldiers, MMA fighters, and world-class Olympians, introduces its latest product - Recovapro Air. The medical-grade pneumatic compression system is a proprietary technology that provides superior recovery for athletes and trainers. Built by a passionate team dedicated to health and fitness, the product aims to relieve fatigue and delayed muscle soreness, giving the body what it needs to perform at its peak.





Recovapro Introduces The Latest Fully Customisable Pneumatic Compression Recovery Device for Olympics Athletes

The Recovaro Air is an FDA type II Medical compression device that applies the pressure required to clear toxins from the body cells. This allows fresh oxygenated blood filled with nutrients to enter and recover the muscle cells. One of its key features includes real-time pressure indication to ensure set pressure throughout the limb irrespective of the weight and height of the user. To promote faster recovery, the device also has 6 preset programs, which can be found more in this link: https://recovapro.co.uk/products/recovapro-air.

The Recovapro brand initially started by offering its first best massage gun in the market and has since expanded to various product lines and other accessories specifically designed for pain management and performance recovery. The team's core mission is to empower and inspire people to live a healthier and more active lifestyle, regardless of their fitness level and budget.

In addition, the company has specially created an offline demo store for real-life experience while allowing users to understand how Recovapro can be beneficial. The store is located at Westfield London Shopping Centre Ariel Way, London W12 7GA.

"Recovapro Air provides adjustable pressure range of 30mmHg - 150 mmHg as compared to others," said a spokesperson for the company. "It is also designed to be easy to clean, and various Recovapro garments can also be used together for full-body compression treatment. This allows users to have a full-body compression therapy and recover like a pro."

About Recovapro

Recovapro is an award-winning British-made recovery brand that offers high-quality percussion massage products. The products are built by a passionate team with the aim to help everyday fitness enthusiasts. At the heart of Recovapro, the core mission is to empower and inspire people to live healthier and more active life. The company's vision is to get Recovapro into the hands of everyone regardless of their fitness level and budget. With Recovapro, everyone can now RECOVA LIKE A PRO.

Contact Info:

Name: Andrew Jackson

Email: Send Email

Organization: RECOVAPRO

Address: C14 Lion Business Park, Gravesend Kent, Da12 2dn, UK

Phone: 01474 247760

Website: https://recovapro.co.uk/

