Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. (CSE: BNSL) ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation utilizes stock options as incentives to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation as part of its overall compensation strategy.

