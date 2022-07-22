Anzeige
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement

DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement 22-Jul-2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release | St. Petersburg | 22 July 2022

Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement

St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 July 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of the report on the results of the securities placement.

Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities 

Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of   ordinary shares 
securities 
Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date     1-01-16686-A-001D as of 
                                            14.04.2022 
Registrant                                       Bank of Russia 
                                            18,399,265 shares 
The actual number of placed securities and the nominal value of placed securities 
                                            0.0912632 roubles each 
Share of the placed securities out of the total number of securities subject to     77.99% 
placement 
Placement method                                    private placement 
Date of the actual initiation of the placement                     15.06.2022 
Date of the actual completion of the placement                     20.06.2022 
Date of state registration of the report on the results of the securities placement   21.07.2022

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta            Lenta 
              Mariya Filippova 
Tatyana Vlasova       Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
Head of Investor Relations maria.filippova@lenta.com 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:    213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  176710 
EQS News ID:  1404305 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404305&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
