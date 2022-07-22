XYZ Teknoloji, a blockchain-focused FinTech company, receives investment from Avalanche Foundation's fund Blizzard to accelerate traditional finance by embracing the digital asset economy

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - XYZ Teknoloji has closed an investment from Blizzard Fund to accelerate the adoption of digital assets and DeFi by the traditional finance industry in July 2022. Blizzard is a $200M+ fund accelerating development, growth and innovation across the Avalanche ecosystem, and is composed of contributions from the Avalanche Foundation, Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, CMS Holdings and Republic Capital, amongst others.





XYZ Teknoloji receives investment from Avalanche Foundation's fund Blizzard

XYZ Teknoloji is a FinTech/Regtech company founded by Kazim Rifat Özyilmaz and Emre Çorak in 2018. It focuses on developing products that address the gap between the traditional financial industry and the emerging blockchain economy. XYZ Teknoloji is already working with the top two banks and major brokerage firms in Turkey with its equity and debt-based crowdfunding platform product. With this investment, XYZ Teknoloji will launch its digital asset custody, trade, and DeFi access infrastructure targeting traditional financial institutions.

XYZ Teknoloji Co-Founder, Kazim Rifat Özyilmaz, states: "We will not only be a technology provider for democratizing access to the blockchain economy but also a licensed player in multiple geographies." The initial expansion plans include Turkey, the MENA region, and Switzerland. With the increasing trend of regulating digital assets throughout the world, XYZ Teknoloji will enable access to the blockchain economy, even to the users of traditional financial actors with its compliant infrastructure.

About Blizzard Fund

Blizzard is a $200M+ fund accelerating development, growth and innovation across the Avalanche ecosystem, and is composed of contributions from the Avalanche Foundation, Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, CMS Holdings, Republic Capital, amongst others.

About XYZ Teknoloji

XYZ Teknoloji is a FinTech company from Istanbul with a focus on developing products that address the gap between the traditional financial industry and the emerging blockchain economy. Previously, XYZ Teknoloji developed a compliant equity and debt-based crowdfunding platform for major banks and brokerage firms. XYZ Teknoloji is launching its compliant digital asset custody, trade, and DeFi access infrastructure targeting traditional financial institutions in multiple jurisdictions including Turkey, MENA and Switzerland.

