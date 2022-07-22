Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) presents Sinting Fest from August 26-28, 2022. This free community event will celebrate Caribbean culture both locally and from around the Diaspora with food, fashion, music, and dance. Performers at the event will include Da'ville, Kairo McLean, Michie Mee, Jay Douglas, Rayzalution, and many more. The event will also host a beat-box battle (Beat Out the Riddim), Dancing in de Street (hosted by choreographer and dance teacher Martin Samuels), and the Sinting Fest Fashion Parade (featuring designs from Beni Boo Styles, Philian Fashions, and Gustave Shop).

Additional activities include a Black business expo, children's activities, cooking demonstrations from top Caribbean chefs, and a variety of local vendors. The three-day festival is aimed at revitalizing the Little Jamaica neighborhood while sustaining the culture and businesses on Eglinton West.

Sinting Fest is part of a three-year initiative funded by a $1 million grant from the federal government to support and publicize the vibrant culture of the Little Jamaica neighborhood. With the support of organizations such as the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), the businesses of Eglinton West are recovering from the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing street improvements that have interfered with local commerce over the past few years. At the same time, the Little Jamaica initiative and events play an important role in preserving and celebrating cultural diversity in the city of Toronto and Canada as a whole.

"The Sinting Fest is an important event for the Black community and Toronto as a whole," states Nadine Spencer, CEO of the BBPA. "Not only will this weekend help bring awareness and support to the Little Jamaica community, but it will also help encourage diversity and an inclusive, multi-cultural ethos in our city. We look forward to celebrating in West Eglinton in August!"

"It is now time to welcome Toronto back to Eglinton Avenue" says event coordinator Sandra Whiting, "this is the cultural hub of reggae music; of Caribbean cuisine and of Caribbean culture in TO. This is a great opportunity to share it all with the rest of Toronto. We look forward to seeing all those who love our city; all those who love and appreciate our culture to show up to eat, dance, party and enjoy the culture in Little Jamaica, on Eglinton West".

For more information on the Sinting Fest on Eglinton Avenue West, visit our website thelittlejamaica.com/events.





About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1982, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. In addition to supporting the Little Jamaica initiative, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the BBPA National Scholarships, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email communications@bbpa.org.

