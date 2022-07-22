Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - Independence Square Advisors is announcing their commitment to providing smarter wealth management solutions to clients to help them align their goals and concerns.

The new wealth management solutions include the usage of cutting-edge strategies such as the Academic Allocation Model pioneered by the Yale University Endowment, portfolio protection, proactive tax planning, and research from LPL wealth advisors, like Brenton Stransky, are able to provide access to unique investment ideas and solutions that many clients have never heard of from their current advisors.

"I was inspired to enact this change with Independence Square Advisors from a 2022 survey by Fidelity Investments that revealed that up to 81% of people all over the world admitted to setting up plans and drawing up resolutions to improve their financial situation in 2022. While the desire for self-advancement is laudable, studies have shown that the majority of people who set these goals will ultimately abandon their goals before the end of January," Brenton Stransky mentioned.

At the same time, the University of Michigan Sentiment June survey shows that these same consumers are the most pessimistic since polling began in the late 1940s. ISA also releases a special Quarterly Market Commentary through which Brenton and ISA share their concise thoughts on the economy and markets for free.

Individuals and businesses interested in this development can reach out to Independence Square Advisors via the contact info below.

About Independence Square Advisors

Independence Square Advisors is a registered financial advisory firm with offices outside of Philadelphia, PA, and San Diego, CA. The company is made up of a team of 25 advisors and works with LPL (one of America's largest independent Broker/Dealer with over 20,000 advisors and $1.1B under management as of 3/31/22) to provide its clients with thousands of investment options.

Brenton Stransky is a Registered Representative with, and securities are offered through, LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Independence Square Holdings, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Independence Square Holdings, LLC and Independence Square Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.

